28 February 2019, 12:20 | Updated: 28 February 2019, 12:32

Niall Horan Gets Very Close With His PA On A Night Out In LA.

Niall Horan has been photographed on a night out in LA looking extremely close to a new woman which fans say is his PA, Tara but fans are saying they're nothing more than friends.

Niall Horan has been spotted getting close to a 'mystery' woman on a night out in LA just months after his split from singer Hailee Steinfeld and the photos have got everyone shook, but fans insist that they're nothing more than friends.

Niall Horan spotted getting close to his PA Tara
Niall Horan spotted getting close to his PA Tara. Picture: Backgrid

Fans, who know pretty much everything about the 'Slow Hands' singer, have revealed the woman in the photo is his Personal Assistant, Tara, and pointed out that despite how close the pair are, it doesn't mean they're dating.

Niall also spent his night out in LA with Irish rock band The Coroners, who posted a photo with the singer to their Instagram page, and he's also been in town for a friend's wedding which Selena Gomez was also at.

Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld split a few months ago
Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld split a few months ago. Picture: Getty Images

Niall and 'Starving' singer, Hailee recently called time on their relationship which, despite never confirming it, lasted roughly a year and came to an end due to conflicting work schedules.

The 25-year-old recently went on a Twitter spree defending his privacy and calling out the way people talk to each other online, calling it 'disgusting'.

The singer has been notoriously secretive about his relationships, so it's pretty unlikely we'll get any comment on whether this is a budding romance.

