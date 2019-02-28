Louis Tomlinson’s Two Of Us Contains Heartbreaking Lyrics About His Late Mum Johannah Deakin

Louis Tomlinson's new song apparently includes lyrics about his mum. Picture: Getty

Louis Tomlinson’s new song will apparently honour his late mum Johannah Deakin, with heartbreaking lyrics about losing a loved one.

Louis Tomlinson tragically lost his mum Johannah Deakin to leukaemia in December 2016, and over two years on from her death the One Direction star has seemingly dedicated a song to her.

In a teaser video for his new song 'Two Of Us', Louis can be seen writing out the words: “It’s been a minute since I called you," while piano music can be heard playing in the background.

The short clip is thought to be a snippet of his new single – a track set to tug on the heart strings when it's released on 7th March.

According to the tabloids, 'Two Of Us' contains lyrics about losing a loved one as the 27 year old sings: “You'll never know how much I miss you, the day that they took you, I wish it was me instead."

Johannah lost her battle with leukaemia when she was only 43 years old.

Louis has continued to update fans on the release of his new song, recently revealing one of the locations involved in the music video.

The singer was spotted in Leeds after hiring out a youth club’s boxing gym for the shoot.

