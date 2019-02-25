Louis Tomlinson Spotted Filming New Music Video And Fans Are Losing It

25 February 2019, 12:20 | Updated: 25 February 2019, 12:49

Louis Tomlinson has begun filming for his new single and fans are very excited
Louis Tomlinson has begun filming for his new single and fans are very excited. Picture: Getty / Twitter

Louis Tomlinson has new songs coming very soon, and the One Direction star has already begun filming a new music video.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson has been teasing the release of his new music for weeks, and it appears fans won’t have to wait too much longer.

The singer was spotted in Leeds on Saturday filming his new music video at a youth club, the Hunslet Club.

Louis Tomlinson Praises Fans After They Shut Down Twitter Account Trying To Leak New Song

The CEO of the club Dennis Robbins gave the game away by sharing a photo of himself with Louis on Twitter, writing alongside it: “Had Louis Tomlinson from 1 Direction down at the club today filming for a new song, a great lad #hunsletclub.”

Robbins’ photo has since had more than 6,000 likes on Twitter.

The CEO said the club’s boxing gym was booked by an agency for a ‘celebrity’ shoot, but they weren’t told who the star would be until an hour before Louis’ arrival.

His tweet sent fans into meltdown as they realised the release of Louis’ new single is fast approaching.

Louis Tomlinson will soon be releasing news music
Louis Tomlinson will soon be releasing news music. Picture: Getty

“Thanks sir for giving us more information about Louis than Louis,” replied one ecstatic teen, as another said: “OMG it’s coming thank you sir!”

“We need more details from Louis. OMG. This is so exciting,” wrote another.

Louis’ new song is titled 'The Two Of Us' and fans have been eagerly awaiting its release since a snippet of the tune was leaked online.

> Download Our New App For All The Latest Louis Tomlinson News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Ariana Grade fans must bring a clear bad to her Sweetener tour

Ariana Grande Defends Clear Bag Rule For Sweetener Tour To Increase Concert Security

Ariana Grande

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Walk Me Home artwork
    Walk Me Home
    P!nk
    itunes
  2. 2
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris Feat. Rag 'N' Bone Man
  3. 3
    Dancing with a Stranger artwork
    Dancing with a Stranger
    Sam Smith, Normani
    itunes
  4. 4
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  5. 5
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  6. 6
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
    Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  7. 7
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  8. 8
    Just You and I artwork
    Just You and I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  9. 9
    Please Me artwork
    Please Me
    Cardi B Bruno Mars
    itunes
  10. 10
    Not Giving In artwork
    Not Giving In
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  11. 11
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  12. 12
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  13. 13
    7 rings
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  14. 14
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  15. 15
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  16. 16
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  17. 17
    bury a friend
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  18. 18
    Swan Song
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  19. 19
    Wow. artwork
    Wow.
    Post Malone
    itunes
  20. 20
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  21. 21
    Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
    Swae Lee, Post Malone
    itunes
  22. 22
    Lost In The Fire artwork
    Lost In The Fire
    Gesaffelstein X The Weeknd
    itunes
  23. 23
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello x Bastille
    itunes
  24. 24
    thank u, next
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  25. 25
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  26. 26
    Play
    Years & Years, Jax Jones
    itunes
  27. 27
    Without Me artwork
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  28. 28
    Breathe (feat. Jem Cooke) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Jem Cooke)
    Cristoph, CamelPhat
    itunes
  29. 29
    Leave a Light On artwork
    Leave a Light On
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  30. 30
    365
    Zedd, Katy Perry
    itunes
  31. 31
    One Kiss artwork
    One Kiss
    Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
    itunes
  32. 32
    Juice
    Lizzo
    itunes
  33. 33
    Hello My Love artwork
    Hello My Love
    Westlife
    itunes
  34. 34
    Don't Watch Me Cry
    Jorja Smith
    itunes
  35. 35
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  36. 36
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  37. 37
    Empty Space
    James Arthur
    itunes
  38. 38
    Hold My Girl
    George Ezra
    itunes
  39. 39
    Rewrite The Stars artwork
    Rewrite The Stars
    James Arthur & Anne Marie
    itunes
  40. 40
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site