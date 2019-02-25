Louis Tomlinson Spotted Filming New Music Video And Fans Are Losing It

Louis Tomlinson has begun filming for his new single and fans are very excited. Picture: Getty / Twitter

Louis Tomlinson has new songs coming very soon, and the One Direction star has already begun filming a new music video.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson has been teasing the release of his new music for weeks, and it appears fans won’t have to wait too much longer.

The singer was spotted in Leeds on Saturday filming his new music video at a youth club, the Hunslet Club.

Louis Tomlinson Praises Fans After They Shut Down Twitter Account Trying To Leak New Song

The CEO of the club Dennis Robbins gave the game away by sharing a photo of himself with Louis on Twitter, writing alongside it: “Had Louis Tomlinson from 1 Direction down at the club today filming for a new song, a great lad #hunsletclub.”

Had LouisTomlinson from 1 Direction down at the club today filming for a new song, a great lad #hunsletclub 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/nj2HXmsFsi — Dennis Robbins (@CEO_HunsletClub) February 23, 2019

Robbins’ photo has since had more than 6,000 likes on Twitter.

The CEO said the club’s boxing gym was booked by an agency for a ‘celebrity’ shoot, but they weren’t told who the star would be until an hour before Louis’ arrival.

His tweet sent fans into meltdown as they realised the release of Louis’ new single is fast approaching.

Louis Tomlinson will soon be releasing news music. Picture: Getty

“Thanks sir for giving us more information about Louis than Louis,” replied one ecstatic teen, as another said: “OMG it’s coming thank you sir!”

“We need more details from Louis. OMG. This is so exciting,” wrote another.

Louis’ new song is titled 'The Two Of Us' and fans have been eagerly awaiting its release since a snippet of the tune was leaked online.

> Download Our New App For All The Latest Louis Tomlinson News