Louis Tomlinson Praises Fans After They Shut Down Twitter Account Trying To Leak New Song

18 February 2019, 12:20

Louis Tomlinson thanked fans for helping remove his leaked single from social media
Louis Tomlinson thanked fans for helping remove his leaked single from social media. Picture: Getty / Twitter

Louis Tomlinson’s loyal fans managed to suspend a Twitter account after someone tried to leak his new single online.

Louis Tomlinson has made it very clear he has new music on the way, but the One Direction star’s surprise was very nearly ruined when someone tried to leak the new tune – which is titled 'The Two Of Us' – on Twitter.

However, the 27 year old’s fans acted quickly in getting the profile suspended.

Niall Horan And Louis Tomlinson Have Been Recording Music In The Same Studio.

Refusing to listen to the leaked version of the song, Louis’ loyal fan base reported the account and it was swiftly removed.

Louis was hugely grateful for his fans’ commitment, later taking to his own Twitter account to thank them.

“What an incredibly loyal fan base I have. Thank you so much!” he tweeted to his 33.2 million followers.

He also liked one fan’s tweet after some accused his message of being “fake”.

“Given it wasn’t a fan who leaked it and HIS FANS got the account suspended! I don’t see how people can say louis was being anything but genuine in his tweet,” it read.

Louis will soon be releasing his new tune, after teasing on social media last week: “Back in vocals today. It’s coming.”

> Download Our New App For All The Latest Louis Tomlinson News.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Shawn Mendes arrives in London - sparking rumours he's attending the BRITs

Shawn Mendes Poses With Fans In London Sparking Rumours He's Attending The BRIT Awards

Shawn Mendes

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris Feat. Rag 'N' Bone Man
  2. 2
    Dancing with a Stranger artwork
    Dancing with a Stranger
    Sam Smith, Normani
    itunes
  3. 3
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  4. 4
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored artwork
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  5. 5
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  6. 6
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
    Mark Ronson Feat. Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  7. 7
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  8. 8
    7 Rings artwork
    7 Rings
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  9. 9
    Breathe (feat. Jem Cooke) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Jem Cooke)
    Cristoph, CamelPhat
    itunes
  10. 10
    Candlelight artwork
    Candlelight
    Jack Savoretti
    itunes
  11. 11
    bury a friend
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  12. 12
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  13. 13
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  14. 14
    Wow. artwork
    Wow.
    Post Malone
    itunes
  15. 15
    Swan Song
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  16. 16
    bloodline
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  17. 17
    Please Me
    Cardi B, Bruno Mars
    itunes
  18. 18
    needy
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  19. 19
    Play
    Years & Years, Jax Jones
    itunes
  20. 20
    Juice
    Lizzo
    itunes
  21. 21
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  22. 22
    Lost In The Fire artwork
    Lost In The Fire
    Gesaffelstein Feat. The Weeknd
    itunes
  23. 23
    thank u, next
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  24. 24
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello & Bastille
    itunes
  25. 25
    Without Me artwork
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  26. 26
    Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
    Swae Lee, Post Malone
    itunes
  27. 27
    Hello My Love artwork
    Hello My Love
    Westlife
    itunes
  28. 28
    Who Do You Love
    The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer
    itunes
  29. 29
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  30. 30
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  31. 31
    Rewrite the Stars
    James Arthur, Anne-Marie
    itunes
  32. 32
    Empty Space
    James Arthur
    itunes
  33. 33
    Let You Love Me
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  34. 34
    Undecided
    Chris Brown
    itunes
  35. 35
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  36. 36
    365
    Zedd, Katy Perry
    itunes
  37. 37
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  38. 38
    A Million Dreams artwork
    A Million Dreams
    P!nk
    itunes
  39. 39
    1999
    Troye Sivan, Charli XCX
    itunes
  40. 40
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site