Louis Tomlinson Praises Fans After They Shut Down Twitter Account Trying To Leak New Song

Louis Tomlinson thanked fans for helping remove his leaked single from social media. Picture: Getty / Twitter

Louis Tomlinson’s loyal fans managed to suspend a Twitter account after someone tried to leak his new single online.

Louis Tomlinson has made it very clear he has new music on the way, but the One Direction star’s surprise was very nearly ruined when someone tried to leak the new tune – which is titled 'The Two Of Us' – on Twitter.

However, the 27 year old’s fans acted quickly in getting the profile suspended.

Refusing to listen to the leaked version of the song, Louis’ loyal fan base reported the account and it was swiftly removed.

What an incredibly loyal fan base I have. Thank you so much! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 17, 2019

Given it wasnt a fan who leaked it and HIS FANS got the account suspended!! I don’t see how people can say louis was being anything but genuine in his tweet — nicole ◟̽◞̽ (@bebeslouis) February 17, 2019

Louis was hugely grateful for his fans’ commitment, later taking to his own Twitter account to thank them.

“What an incredibly loyal fan base I have. Thank you so much!” he tweeted to his 33.2 million followers.

He also liked one fan’s tweet after some accused his message of being “fake”.

“Given it wasn’t a fan who leaked it and HIS FANS got the account suspended! I don’t see how people can say louis was being anything but genuine in his tweet,” it read.

Louis will soon be releasing his new tune, after teasing on social media last week: “Back in vocals today. It’s coming.”

