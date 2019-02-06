Niall Horan And Louis Tomlinson Have Been Recording Music In The Same Studio

Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have been recording in the same studio. Picture: Instagram

Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have both been working on new music this year and now fans have spotted something that might finally mean a collaboration between the two.

One Direction bandmates Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have sparked reunion rumours after both singers were spotted in the same studio with the same producers.

To say this has excited 1D fans would be the understatement of the year. They've already hit fever pitch after Louis Tomlinson gave them an inside look into his time working on a new album and now with Niall possibly being involved, they've all gone a little crazy.

Niall Horan shows off the studio he's working in on Instagram. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

The producers John Ryan and Julian Bunetta have a long track history with the lads. The pair have produced a lot of One Direction's songs as well as some solo material and now it looks like the relationship with 1D has continued!

Fans have since been flooding Twitter with endless appreciation for the two and of course they pointed out the fact that both Niall and Louis have supported one another by attending each other's live shows.

friendly reminder that louis went to support niall at his concert and niall went to txf to support louis, their friendship is so pure and amazing pic.twitter.com/qqTLFptmZ5 — ᴛɪɴᴀ ◟̽◞̽ (@tomlinsun_28) February 4, 2019

There's no proof that the pair were at the studio at the same time, however that hasn't dampened anyone's speculation that the two will be collaborating!

One fan tweeted, "Niall and Louis are working in the same studio!? I'm so excited", with another adding, "Niall we know you and Louis are working with the same people right now so please just hang out with him and share it with us".



