Louis Tomlinson Donates £10,000 To Children’s Hospice After 'Two Of Us' Video Goes Viral

30 April 2019, 15:06

Louis Tomlinson donated £10,000 to charity
Louis Tomlinson donated £10,000 to charity. Picture: Getty

Louis Tomlinson has donated tens of thousands of pounds to charity, after appealing for donations at the end of his new music video.

Louis Tomlinson included Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice at the end of his music video for 'Two Of Us', encouraging fans to make donations to the organisation he has long been a supporter of.

And after the video – which saw 83-year-old pensioner Richard Green complete his bucket list of adventures with the help of Louis – went viral, over £10,000 was raised for the hospice.

Liam Payne Addresses Who Reactivated One Direction Instagram Account After One Member 'Likes' Best Fans Announcement

Louis Tomlinson's music video for 'Two Of Us' featured a special guest
Louis Tomlinson's music video for 'Two Of Us' featured a special guest. Picture: Louis Tomlinson/Instagram

Alzheimers Society and Cancer Research UK were also featured at the end of the clip, to encourage viewers to donate to the charities close to Louis and Richard’s hearts.

Richard lost his wife Pat to Alzheimers in December 2016, which is the same time Louis lost his mum Johannah Deakin to leukaemia.

Louis’ ‘Two Of Us’ video went viral upon its release, as it shows Richard taking a ride in a helicopter, driving a race car around a track, and enjoying a rollercoaster ride before the lads end their journey with a pint in the pub.

The One Direction star has been a supporter of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice for years, and on his 21st birthday Louis asked for donations to the hospice instead of gifts.

