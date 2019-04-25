WATCH: Louis Tomlinson Helps 83-Year-Old Friend Tick Items Off Of Bucket List In 'Two Of Us' Video

25 April 2019, 08:31

In the music video for his song 'Two Of Us', the One Direction lad helped out Richard, an 83-year-old, by fulfilling his wishes.

Louis Tomlinson recently recruited 83-year-old, Richard, to take part in the music video for 'Two Of Us', after he lost his wife to Alzheimer’s disease in the same month Louis lost his mother to leukemia.

The One Direction singer met Richard a month ago, and thought he'd "help him out". He wrote a lengthy message praising Richard, saying he was a "classic example of a fearless man who in light of tragedy still pushes himself to live with as much laughter and happiness as possible".

> Simon Cowell Addresses Louis Tomlinson’s Future Role On The X Factor

Louis Tomlinson released a video for 'Two Of Us'
Louis Tomlinson released a video for 'Two Of Us'. Picture: Capital

In the message, which he shared to his 33.2 million Twitter followers, Louis hoped his fans enjoyed watching the music video as much as he did making it, before using the hashtag #LouisAndRichard.

In the video, the 27-year-old, helped Richard tick off wishes from his bucket list and achieve them, including flying a helicopter, driving a race car, getting a tattoo, going on a rollercoaster and performing on stage.

Louis met Richard quite recently, after the pair lost a family member close to them. Louis Tomlinson lost his mother, Johannah Deakin, tragically in December 2016, to leukaemia.

> Download Our App For The Latest News On Louis Tomlinson

The 'Back To You' singer was praised for making such a personal music video with Richard, by his fans.

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  2. 2
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  3. 3
    Piece Of Your Heart artwork
    Piece Of Your Heart
    Meduza feat. Goodboys
    itunes
  4. 4
    Old Town Road artwork
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  5. 5
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  6. 6
    All Day and Night artwork
    All Day and Night
    Martin Solveig, Madison Beer, Jax Jones
    itunes
  7. 7
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris Feat. Rag 'N' Bone Man
  8. 8
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc) artwork
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  9. 9
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  10. 10
    Boy With Luv artwork
    Boy With Luv
    BTS feat. Halsey
    itunes
  11. 11
    Here With Me (feat. CHVRCHES)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  12. 12
    Sixteen
    Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  13. 13
    What I like About You (feat. Theresa Rex)
    Jonas Blue
    itunes
  14. 14
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  15. 15
    Don't Worry Bout Me artwork
    Don't Worry Bout Me
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  16. 16
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  17. 17
    Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  18. 18
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  19. 19
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus) artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  20. 20
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  21. 21
    i'm so tired artwork
    i'm so tired
    Lauv & Troye Sivan
    itunes
  22. 22
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  23. 23
    Walk Me Home artwork
    Walk Me Home
    P!nk
    itunes
  24. 24
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  25. 25
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  26. 26
    Don't Feel Like Crying artwork
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  27. 27
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix) artwork
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix)
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  28. 28
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  29. 29
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored artwork
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  30. 30
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix) artwork
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  31. 31
    Medellin
    Maluma, Madonna
    itunes
  32. 32
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello & Bastille
    itunes
  33. 33
    No One artwork
    No One
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  34. 34
    Kill This Love
    BLACKPINK
    itunes
  35. 35
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  36. 36
    Location (feat. Burna Boy)
    Dave
    itunes
  37. 37
    bury a friend
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  38. 38
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  39. 39
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  40. 40
    Who Do You Love artwork
    Who Do You Love
    The Chainsmokers Feat. 5 Seconds Of Summ
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Eyal Booker is now dating model Delilah Belle

Love Island's Eyal Booker Is Dating Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Belle

TV & Film

Justin Bieber lashed back at Morgan Stewart's comments

Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber Fire Back At Journalist Morgan Stewart After She Mocks His Lip-Syncing At Coachella

News

Lewis Capaldi went on three blind dates

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Goes On Three Blind Dates With Fans

Taylor Swift's album is expected to drop on April 26

Taylor Swift’s New Album: Everything You Need To Know About ‘TS7’ So Far – Including Release Date, Merchandise And What '4.26' Means

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has dip-dyed her hair a pastel shade of pink

Is Taylor Swift’s Pink Hair Part Of Her New Chapter? Fans Are Convinced It's Another TS7 Clue

News