WATCH: Louis Tomlinson Helps 83-Year-Old Friend Tick Items Off Of Bucket List In 'Two Of Us' Video

In the music video for his song 'Two Of Us', the One Direction lad helped out Richard, an 83-year-old, by fulfilling his wishes.

Louis Tomlinson recently recruited 83-year-old, Richard, to take part in the music video for 'Two Of Us', after he lost his wife to Alzheimer’s disease in the same month Louis lost his mother to leukemia.

The One Direction singer met Richard a month ago, and thought he'd "help him out". He wrote a lengthy message praising Richard, saying he was a "classic example of a fearless man who in light of tragedy still pushes himself to live with as much laughter and happiness as possible".

Louis Tomlinson released a video for 'Two Of Us'. Picture: Capital

In the message, which he shared to his 33.2 million Twitter followers, Louis hoped his fans enjoyed watching the music video as much as he did making it, before using the hashtag #LouisAndRichard.

In the video, the 27-year-old, helped Richard tick off wishes from his bucket list and achieve them, including flying a helicopter, driving a race car, getting a tattoo, going on a rollercoaster and performing on stage.

Louis met Richard quite recently, after the pair lost a family member close to them. Louis Tomlinson lost his mother, Johannah Deakin, tragically in December 2016, to leukaemia.

The 'Back To You' singer was praised for making such a personal music video with Richard, by his fans.