Louis Tomlinson Speaks About Sister Felicite’s Tragic Death For The First Time: ‘It Gives Me Strength Elsewhere In My Life’

25 September 2019, 15:42

Louis Tomlinson has broken his silence on sister Félicité's death
Louis Tomlinson has broken his silence on sister Félicité's death. Picture: Getty / Félicité Tomlinson/Instagram

Louis Tomlinson has opened up about the loss of his younger sister Félicité.

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson’s 18-year-old sister tragically died in March this year following an accidental drug overdose, just over two years after their mum Johannah Deakin lost her battle to leukaemia at 42.

Louis has now broken his silence on the death of his sister, telling The Guardian he’s “found strength” from the heartbreak.

Louis Tomlinson Discusses Plans For Tour In 2020 After Dropping Brand New Song ‘Kill My Mind’

He said: “That whole dark side I’ve gone through, it sounds stupid to say, but it gives me strength everywhere else in my life, because that’s the darkest s**t that I’m going to have to deal with.

Félicité Tomlinson died of an accidental overdose
Félicité Tomlinson died of an accidental overdose. Picture: Félicité Tomlinson/Instagram

“So it makes everything else, not feel easier and not less important, but, in the grand scheme of things, you see things for what they are, I suppose.”

Louis added that his loyal fans have helped him through his dark times in the spotlight.

He continued: “We’ve been through some dark times together and those things I've been through, they carry a weight. And I felt their love and support. I remember really clearly when I lost my mum, that support was mad."

The ‘Kill My Mind’ singer lost his mum in December 2016, but he said this has made him look at things much more positively as times will never be as difficult as that again.

Louis Tomlinson's mum Johannah Deakin died in 2016
Louis Tomlinson's mum Johannah Deakin died in 2016. Picture: Louis Tomlinson/Instagram

He said: “There’s no time for me to be sat feeling sorry for myself. I’ve been to rock bottom and I feel like, whatever my career’s going to throw in front of me, it’s going to be nothing as big or as emotionally heavy as that. So, weirdly, I’ve turned something that’s really dark into something that empowers me, makes me stronger.”

However, Louis added he doesn’t want people to feel sorry for him saying that’s not how he feels for himself.

The star penned ’Two Of Us’ in honour of his mum, saying he felt he’d never move on unless he wrote a song like it.

