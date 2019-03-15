Who Are Louis Tomlinson's Siblings And How Old Are The Ex-One Direction Star's Sisters And Brother?

Louis Tomlinson shares a close relationship with his siblings. Picture: Instagram

The former One Direction star's sister Félicité tragically died on 13 March, 2019.

Louis has always been super close with his siblings, frequently singing their praises on social media and offering support.

Tragically, the singer lost sister and social media influencer Félicité on Wednesday - two years after his mum Joannah died.

Louis Tomlinson's Sister, Felicité's Last Posts On Instagram Story Were About Him

Louis' sister Félicité tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack. Picture: Instagram

Who are Louis Tomlinson's siblings?

Louis Tomlinson's parents, Joannah Deakin and Troy Austin, split when he was a toddler.

His mother then had four children with her new husband, Mark Tomlinson; Charlotte, 20, Félicité "Fizzy", 18, and identical twins, Daisy and Phoebe, 14.

When Louis was competing on X Factor in 2010, his mum and Mark also broke up.

Four years later, Joannah gave birth to another set of twins; Ernest and Doris, who are now 5.

Louis also has another half-sister from his father's second marriage, named Georgia.

Louis posing with twins Phoebe and Daisy. Picture: Instagram

When did Félicité pass away?

On Thursday 14 March, it was reported by The Sun that Louis' sister Félicité had died after suffering a heart attack.

According to Scotland Yard, the ambulance was called out to Félicité's flat in Earl's Court, London, on the Wednesday.

The tragic news comes two years after the One Direction singer's mum died of leukaemia.

His recent hit 'Two Of Us' includes emotional lyrics about his mother.

Just before her death, Félicité prompted followers to ask her questions on her Instagram Story. When asked if she was proud of her siblings, the 18-year-old answered: "More than I can express - including the little ones of course".