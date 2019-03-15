Louis Tomlinson's Sister, Felicité's Last Posts On Instagram Story Were About Him

Felicité wrote about Louis Tomlinson on her Instagram days before her passing. Picture: Instagram

Just days before her shocking death, Felicité - Louis Tomlinson's sister - shared several messages on her Instagram Story praising her family.

Louis Tomlinson's sister, Felicité, tragically passed away on Thursday, 14 March 2019, after a suspected cardiac arrest.

Three days before her shocking, untimely death, Felicité - who was also known as 'Fizzy', to her friends - answered several questions on her Instagram Story; some of which were about her family.

> Stars Send Their Prayers To Louis Tomlinson Following His Sister's Tragic Death

The 18-year-old answered a fan who asked if she was proud of her siblings, to which Felicité responded, saying "More than I can express - including the little ones of course".

She also admitted to having planned on getting more tattoos, specifically some lyrics from Louis Tomlinson.

> Download Our App For The Latest News On Louis Tomlinson

Felicité claimed she was getting Louis Tomlinson lyrics tattooed on her. Picture: Instagram

Tragically, Felicité passed away at the age of 18, in her home at Earl's Court in London. This comes after Louis lost his mother, Johanna, to leukaemia two years ago.

It's understood that two ambulance crews were on scene, including an experienced paramedic and a single responder medic in a car.