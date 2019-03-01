Louis Tomlinson Mum: Who Is Johannah Deakin And When Did 'Two Of Us' Singer Lose His Mother?

1 March 2019, 16:19 | Updated: 1 March 2019, 16:33

Louis Tomlinson's mum Johannah Deakin died in 2016
Louis Tomlinson's mum Johannah Deakin died in 2016. Picture: Getty

Louis Tomlinson’s new song 'Two Of Us' includes some emotional lyrics about his late mother, who died in December 2016.

Louis Tomlinson’s new single 'Two Of Us' is set to tug on the heart strings, as the tune is about losing a loved one after the One Direction star lost his mum to leukaemia over two years ago.

Johannah Deakin died aged just 43 – leaving behind seven children, including Louis and his sister Lottie, and grandson Freddie who Louis welcomed with Briana Jungwirth in 2016.

Louis Tomlinson’s 'Two Of Us' Contains Heartbreaking Lyrics About His Late Mum Johannah Deakin

Louis and his mum were very close, and days after her death the singer held back tears as he performed 'Just Hold On' on The X Factor.

Who Was Louis Tomlinson’s Mum?

Johannah was a midwife and an assistant on the set of ITV’s Fat Friends.

She welcomed Louis when she was just 18 years old with ex-husband Troy Austin – whom she split from when Louis was still a baby.

As well as Louis, Johannah was mother to Lottie, Felicite, twins Daisy and Phoebe, and twins Ernest and Doris.

Louis Tomlinson's mum was his biggest supporter
Louis Tomlinson's mum was his biggest supporter. Picture: Louis Tomlinson/Instagram

Louis’ Relationship With His Mother

Louis opened up about the bond he shared with his mother in a candid interview less than a year after her death, saying she advised him to make up with former bandmate Zayn Malik.

He revealed: “My mum said, ‘You’ve got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life’s too f*****g short’.

“A mother’s intuition is just f*****g crazy. It always felt supernatural to me. My mum always knew what I was feeling and what I wanted.”

Johannah Deakin’s Husband

Johannah married husband Doctor Daniel Deakin in 2014, after meeting in 2012.

At their summer nuptials in July 2014, Louis’ One Direction bandmates attended the celebrations – except for Zayn Malik who didn’t attend for unknown reasons.

