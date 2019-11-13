Louis Tomlinson Brands One Direction Music ‘Vague’ And Says Their Songs Were 'Less Personal'

13 November 2019, 10:58

One Direction made 'vague' music according to Louis Tomlinson
One Direction made 'vague' music according to Louis Tomlinson. Picture: Getty

Louis Tomlinson said One Direction’s music was “less personal” so that it fit five personalities.

Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne embarked on solo careers following One Direction's hiatus in January 2016, and each of the boys are on the verge of releasing brand new albums at the moment.

The boys’ new music will be released in the coming weeks – even former bandmate Zayn Malik has a new song on the way – and in the run-up to Louis’ album dropping, the dad of one has been giving numerous interviews about his next chapter, as well as his time in the band.

Louis Tomlinson World Tour: 'We Made It' Singer Announces First Solo Tour Dates For 2020

As quoted in the Daily Star’s Wired column, Louis shared his opinion on the songs he and his bandmates had as hits over the years, admitting he thought they were quite “vague”.

He said: “Being in a band like One Direction, and the type of band that we were and where we came from, it’s not real life even in the music industry.”

Louis said the purpose of their songs was to “aim for number ones”, but feels that made it less personal.

“You’re aiming for as many number ones you possibly can, the ­biggest choruses you can ­possibly get, the biggest deals, everything is on such a ­massive scale.

"The One Direction stuff wasn't straight forward, but an element of it was because you're doing songs that are relatively vague so it fits into four or five personalities and it's automatically less personal."

Louis has spoken openly on numerous occasions how his new album ‘Walls’ feels relatable and real, and that he’s not fazed by having chart-toppers anymore.

Speaking to The Guardian in September, the 27 year old said: “I think, in hindsight, that was me trying to find my place in the industry and making music I thought I had to make to get on radio.”

He continued: “I kind of had a bit of a word with myself and worked out what I want – to be happy and proud of what I’m doing. I love those early singles, but I never really felt proud of them, because it didn’t feel too true to me.”

Louis’ debut album ‘Walls’ will drop op 31 January next year, while Harry’s album ‘Fine Line’ will be released on 13 December.

Liam’s debut album, LP1, is coming out first, on 6 December, and Niall’s is expected to drop at the start of 2020.

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

