Louis Tomlinson & Liam Payne Are Doing Gogglebox To Raise Money For “A Cause Close To Their Hearts”

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson will be taking part in Gogglebox. Picture: Instagram

The former One Direction boys will be taking part to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer after Louis lost his mother to leukaemia in 2016.

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson are the latest stars to sign up to take part in Gogglebox to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer, as it is a cause close to their hearts.

The celebrity special will be raising money for the charity, and will see Louis and Liam take to the sofa to react to classic TV shows.

Liam posted about their appearance, describing the cause as being “close to their hearts”:

Fans of One Direction will know that Louis tragically lost his mother, Johannah Deakin, to leukaemia in December 2016 at the age of just 43, leaving behind seven children and a grandchild.

Other stars joining the show include Love Island’s Dani Dyer and her dad, Danny Dyer as well as Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch.

The Gogglebox celebrity special for Stand Up To Cancer UK will be shown this Friday from 7pm on Channel 4.

