Louis Tomlinson & Liam Payne Are Doing Gogglebox To Raise Money For “A Cause Close To Their Hearts”

25 October 2018, 12:10

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson will be taking part in Gogglebox.
Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson will be taking part in Gogglebox. Picture: Instagram

The former One Direction boys will be taking part to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer after Louis lost his mother to leukaemia in 2016.

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson are the latest stars to sign up to take part in Gogglebox to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer, as it is a cause close to their hearts.

Louis Tomlinson Praised For Positive Attitude Towards Male Emotions On X Factor

The celebrity special will be raising money for the charity, and will see Louis and Liam take to the sofa to react to classic TV shows.

Liam posted about their appearance, describing the cause as being “close to their hearts”:

Fans of One Direction will know that Louis tragically lost his mother, Johannah Deakin, to leukaemia in December 2016 at the age of just 43, leaving behind seven children and a grandchild.

Other stars joining the show include Love Island’s Dani Dyer and her dad, Danny Dyer as well as Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch.

The Gogglebox celebrity special for Stand Up To Cancer UK will be shown this Friday from 7pm on Channel 4.

> Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kylie Jenner looks totally different with glasses on.

Fans Can’t Get Over Kylie Jenner Wearing Glasses At The Farm With Baby Stormi

News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Woman Like Me artwork
    Woman Like Me
    Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj
    itunes
  2. 2
    Let You Love Me artwork
    Let You Love Me
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  3. 3
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  4. 4
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  5. 5
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  6. 6
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello x Bastille
    itunes
  7. 7
    All I Am artwork
    All I Am
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  8. 8
    In My Mind artwork
    In My Mind
    Dynoro
    itunes
  9. 9
    Electricity artwork
    Electricity
    Silk City & Dua Lipa
    itunes
  10. 10
    Funky Friday (feat. Fredo)
    Fredo, Dave
  11. 11
    Always Remember Us This Way artwork
    Always Remember Us This Way
    Lady Gaga
    itunes
  12. 12
    Moves (feat. Snoop Dogg)
    Olly Murs
    itunes
  13. 13
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  14. 14
    Polaroid
    Liam Payne, Lennon Stella, Jonas Blue
    itunes
  15. 15
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) artwork
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  16. 16
    I Want You to Freak
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  17. 17
    Just Got Paid (feat. French Montana)
    Sigala, Meghan Trainor, Ella Eyre
    itunes
  18. 18
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  19. 19
    Eastside artwork
    Eastside
    Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid
    itunes
  20. 20
    MIA (feat. Drake)
    Bad Bunny
    itunes
  21. 21
    Back and Forth artwork
    Back and Forth
    MK x Jonas Blue x Becky Hill
    itunes
  22. 22
    Body
    Loud Luxury
    itunes
  23. 23
    ZEZE (feat. Travis Scott & Offset)
    Kodak Black
    itunes
  24. 24
    I Love It artwork
    I Love It
    Kanye West x Lil Pump
    itunes
  25. 25
    breathin' artwork
    breathin'
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  26. 26
    Goodbye artwork
    Goodbye
    Jason Derulo x David Guetta
    itunes
  27. 27
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  28. 28
    No Stylist (feat. Drake)
    French Montana
    itunes
  29. 29
    Youngblood artwork
    Youngblood
    5 Seconds Of Summer
    itunes
  30. 30
    Taki Taki (feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B)
    DJ Snake
    itunes
  31. 31
    Solo artwork
    Solo
    Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato
    itunes
  32. 32
    Out of Our Heads
    Take That
    itunes
  33. 33
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  34. 34
    God is a woman
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  35. 35
    Rise (feat. Jack And Jack)
    Jonas Blue
    itunes
  36. 36
    All For You
    Years & Years
    itunes
  37. 37
    Lost In Japan
    Shawn Mendes & Zedd
    itunes
  38. 38
    Lucid Dreams
    Juice WRLD
    itunes
  39. 39
    Better
    Khalid
    itunes
  40. 40
    Don't Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne-Marie) artwork
    Don't Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne-Marie)
    David Guetta
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site