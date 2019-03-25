Louis Tomlinson & Sisters Enjoy Family Go-Karting Trip After Sister Félicité's Tragic Death

25 March 2019, 11:16

Louis Tomlinson spends day go-karting with siblings after sister's tragic death
Louis Tomlinson spends day go-karting with siblings after sister's tragic death. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram the.daisytomlinson

Louis Tomlinson has been spotted in public for the first time celebrating his twin sisters' birthday with a go-karting trip.

Louis Tomlinson has been spotted for first time since the death of his younger sister, Félicité, on a day trip with his siblings to go go-karting.

Louis Tomlinson's Sister, Félicité's Last Posts On Instagram Story Were About Him

Louis Tomlinson and sister Daisy on a day out go-karting
Louis Tomlinson and sister Daisy on a day out go-karting. Picture: Instagram/the.daisytomlinson

Fans are pleased to see the singer out and about with his family after the tragic news of his 18-year-old sister suddenly passing on 14th March.

The go-karting trip was to celebrate twin sisters' Phoebe and Daisy's 16th birthday and they acknowledged that although they knew the day was going to be 'difficult' but said being together as a family made it 'so much fun.'

Daisy, 16, shared snaps from their day out, where they were joined by sister Lottie.

She wrote: "I always knew today going to be difficult but my dam have made it so much fun. Birthday go karting....i did come last place though[t]."

Daisy Tomlinson admits the day out with 'difficult' after sister's shocking death
Daisy Tomlinson admits the day out with 'difficult' after sister's shocking death. Picture: Instagram/the.daisytomlinson

As fans of Louis will know, the singer has had a tough time of late, losing his mother, Johannah Deakin, in 2016 after a battle with leukaemia at age 43.

Sister, Lottie, shared a photo of Louis on the winner's podium, popping a bottle of champagne for his win against his family and their friends.

Louis Tomlinson on the winner's podium after go-kart racing
Louis Tomlinson on the winner's podium after go-kart racing. Picture: Instagram/Lottie Tomlinson

He got One Direction fans all kinds of excited when House Of Solo dropped the interview they did with him, as he told them: "My dream is that one day we go back on tour together as a band. That would be f*cking ace."

Well, he said it, not us, and of course, it would be 100% ace.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Zayn News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Joe Keery is a hit among Stranger Things fans

How Old Is Joe Keery, Has Steve From Stranger Things Got A Girlfriend And Where's He From?

TV & Film

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  2. 2
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris Feat. Rag N Bone man
  3. 3
    Walk Me Home artwork
    Walk Me Home
    P!nk
    itunes
  4. 4
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  5. 5
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  6. 6
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  7. 7
    i'm so tired artwork
    i'm so tired
    Lauv & Troye Sivan
    itunes
  8. 8
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  9. 9
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  10. 10
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  11. 11
    Piece Of Your Heart (feat. GOODBOYS)
    Meduza
    itunes
  12. 12
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  13. 13
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  14. 14
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored artwork
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  15. 15
    Please Me
    Cardi B, Bruno Mars
    itunes
  16. 16
    Here With Me (feat. CHVRCHES)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  17. 17
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  18. 18
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris Feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  19. 19
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  20. 20
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  21. 21
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix) artwork
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  22. 22
    Thursday artwork
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  23. 23
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix) artwork
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix)
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  24. 24
    7 rings
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  25. 25
    Juice artwork
    Juice
    Lizzo
    itunes
  26. 26
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello x Bastille
    itunes
  27. 27
    No One
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  28. 28
    Without Me artwork
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  29. 29
    Who Do You Love artwork
    Who Do You Love
    The Chainsmokers Feat. 5 Seconds Of Summ
    itunes
  30. 30
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  31. 31
    Breathe artwork
    Breathe
    Camelphat & Cristoph Feat. Jem Cooke
    itunes
  32. 32
    Feelings
    John Newman
    itunes
  33. 33
    bury a friend
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  34. 34
    What I like About You (feat. Theresa Rex)
    Jonas Blue
    itunes
  35. 35
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  36. 36
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  37. 37
    BABY
    Giggs
    itunes
  38. 38
    Leave a Light On artwork
    Leave a Light On
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  39. 39
    You Mean the World to Me
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  40. 40
    365 artwork
    365
    Zedd & Katy Perry
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site