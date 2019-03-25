Louis Tomlinson & Sisters Enjoy Family Go-Karting Trip After Sister Félicité's Tragic Death

Louis Tomlinson spends day go-karting with siblings after sister's tragic death. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram the.daisytomlinson

Louis Tomlinson has been spotted in public for the first time celebrating his twin sisters' birthday with a go-karting trip.

Louis Tomlinson has been spotted for first time since the death of his younger sister, Félicité, on a day trip with his siblings to go go-karting.

Louis Tomlinson and sister Daisy on a day out go-karting. Picture: Instagram/the.daisytomlinson

Fans are pleased to see the singer out and about with his family after the tragic news of his 18-year-old sister suddenly passing on 14th March.

The go-karting trip was to celebrate twin sisters' Phoebe and Daisy's 16th birthday and they acknowledged that although they knew the day was going to be 'difficult' but said being together as a family made it 'so much fun.'

Daisy, 16, shared snaps from their day out, where they were joined by sister Lottie.

She wrote: "I always knew today going to be difficult but my dam have made it so much fun. Birthday go karting....i did come last place though[t]."

Daisy Tomlinson admits the day out with 'difficult' after sister's shocking death. Picture: Instagram/the.daisytomlinson

As fans of Louis will know, the singer has had a tough time of late, losing his mother, Johannah Deakin, in 2016 after a battle with leukaemia at age 43.

Sister, Lottie, shared a photo of Louis on the winner's podium, popping a bottle of champagne for his win against his family and their friends.

Louis Tomlinson on the winner's podium after go-kart racing. Picture: Instagram/Lottie Tomlinson

