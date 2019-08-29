Louis Tomlinson Promises To Make Things 'Fairer' For Fans After 'Hearing Their Frustrations'

29 August 2019, 16:48

Louis Tomlinson promises fans he's making it fairer for fans outside the UK
Louis Tomlinson promises fans he's making it fairer for fans outside the UK. Picture: PA/Instagram Louist91

Louis Tomlinson's promised fans he's trying to make things fairer for overseas fans who are 'frustrated' with opportunities to see their favourite singer.

Louis Tomlinson is being praised by fans after promising to make things 'fairer' for fans outside the UK after 'hearing their frustrations', saying that he is always thinking of ways to include his fans from around the world.

WATCH: This Unseen Video Of One Direction's First Ever Rehearsal Is Making People Emotional

His tweet, which had been liked 40 thousand times within the first 20 minutes, let international fans know he has listened to their complains and had even spoken to his management company, promising fairer and more inclusive opportunities to fans based overseas.

He wrote: "I hear your frustration about opportunities for fans outside of the UK. It’s something I’m reminding management and the label of over and over again."

"You have my word that from here on in it will feel more inclusive!"

Louis Tomlinson promises international fans fairer opportunities
Louis Tomlinson promises international fans fairer opportunities. Picture: Twitter @Louis_Tomlinson

Fans have flooded his comments to thank the former 1D member for listening to their feedback and acknowledging them, with one fan writing:

"Forgive us international fans for getting angry or frustrated, but sometimes we only see that we will never have the opportunity to meet you and that makes us sad. thanks for thinking of us even so."

Fans thank Louis for listening to them
Fans thank Louis for listening to them. Picture: Twitter

Louis, 27, is set to play a festival in Madrid in September, and took to Twitter to say how excited he is to perform and reveal he'll be playing new material there- with many of the comments filled with fans asking him to come to the country they live in.

So, Spanish fans will be treated to the new material, but seeing as Louis has said he's spoken to his label 'over and over' about making things fairer for all fans, watch this space to see where he'll be headed next!

> Download Our App To Keep Up With Everything Louis Tomlinson!

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Whitney Houston, Kygo
    itunes
  2. 2
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
    itunes
  3. 3
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  4. 4
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  5. 5
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  6. 6
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  7. 7
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  8. 8
    Ritual
    Tiesto, Rita Ora, Jonas Blue
    itunes
  9. 9
    Boyfriend
    Social House, Ariana Grande
    itunes
  10. 10
    Take Me Back to London (feat. Stormzy)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  11. 11
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  12. 12
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  13. 13
    Taste (Make It Shake)
    Aitch
    itunes
  14. 14
    Lonely
    Lauv feat. Anne-Marie
    itunes
  15. 15
    Lover
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  16. 16
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber
    itunes
  17. 17
    Be Honest (feat. Burna Boy)
    Jorja Smith
    itunes
  18. 18
    Harder
    Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  19. 19
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    So High (feat. Fredo)
    MIST
    itunes
  21. 21
    Goodbyes (feat. Young Thug)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  22. 22
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  23. 23
    Slide Away
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  24. 24
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch) artwork
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  25. 25
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  26. 26
    Torn
    Ava Max
    itunes
  27. 27
    Mad Love artwork
    Mad Love
    Mabel
    itunes
  28. 28
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala x Becky Hill
    itunes
  29. 29
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  30. 30
    Post Malone (feat. RANI)
    Sam Feldt
    itunes
  31. 31
    We Got That Cool
    Yves V feat. Afrojack & Icona Pop
    itunes
  32. 32
    Do You Miss Me Much
    Craig David
    itunes
  33. 33
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  34. 34
    Both
    Headie One
    itunes
  35. 35
    Crown artwork
    Crown
    Stormzy
    itunes
  36. 36
    Teeth
    5 Seconds of Summer
    itunes
  37. 37
    Never Really Over artwork
    Never Really Over
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  38. 38
    Hate Me
    Juice WRLD, Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  39. 39
    Sunflower
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  40. 40
    You Need To Calm Down artwork
    You Need To Calm Down
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

5SOS join in on fan's 'Teeth challenge'

5SOS Have Taken Part In The 'Teeth Challenge' & Fans Have Voted Who Did It Best

5 Seconds Of Summer

Lizzo is killing the game.

10 Reasons Why Lizzo Is the Queen of Everything

13 Reasons Why Ani Achola is detested by fans

13 Reasons Why's Grace Saif Forced To Delete Her Instagram Amidst Character Backlash

TV & Film

Ed Sheeran could record new James Bond theme tune

Ed Sheeran Could Be Recording The New Theme Tune For James Bond

Ed Sheeran

Taylor released her album 'Lover' last week.

Taylor Swift May Not Do A Stadium Tour Of New Album 'Lover'

Taylor Swift