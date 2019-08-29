Louis Tomlinson Promises To Make Things 'Fairer' For Fans After 'Hearing Their Frustrations'

Louis Tomlinson promises fans he's making it fairer for fans outside the UK. Picture: PA/Instagram Louist91

Louis Tomlinson's promised fans he's trying to make things fairer for overseas fans who are 'frustrated' with opportunities to see their favourite singer.

Louis Tomlinson is being praised by fans after promising to make things 'fairer' for fans outside the UK after 'hearing their frustrations', saying that he is always thinking of ways to include his fans from around the world.

His tweet, which had been liked 40 thousand times within the first 20 minutes, let international fans know he has listened to their complains and had even spoken to his management company, promising fairer and more inclusive opportunities to fans based overseas.

He wrote: "I hear your frustration about opportunities for fans outside of the UK. It’s something I’m reminding management and the label of over and over again."

"You have my word that from here on in it will feel more inclusive!"

Louis Tomlinson promises international fans fairer opportunities. Picture: Twitter @Louis_Tomlinson

Fans have flooded his comments to thank the former 1D member for listening to their feedback and acknowledging them, with one fan writing:

"Forgive us international fans for getting angry or frustrated, but sometimes we only see that we will never have the opportunity to meet you and that makes us sad. thanks for thinking of us even so."

Fans thank Louis for listening to them. Picture: Twitter

Louis, 27, is set to play a festival in Madrid in September, and took to Twitter to say how excited he is to perform and reveal he'll be playing new material there- with many of the comments filled with fans asking him to come to the country they live in.

So, Spanish fans will be treated to the new material, but seeing as Louis has said he's spoken to his label 'over and over' about making things fairer for all fans, watch this space to see where he'll be headed next!

