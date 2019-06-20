Louis Tomlinson Reenacts His Iconic Cat Scene With James Corden

Four years after he pretended to be a cat on The Late Late Show, Louis Tomlinson did it again alongside James Corden.

Where were you on December 4, 2015? Maybe you was Christmas shopping. You could have been carolling. I, on the other hand, was watching Louis Tomlinson pretend to be a kitten repeatedly on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

I can, however, stop watching that video now... As there's a new video of Louis Tomlinson pretending to be a cat on The Late Late Show. Life's good, isn't it?

When One Direction caught up with James Corden, Niall Horan mentioned his interest in playing James Bond - despite Harry Styles throwing his name in the ring for the role - and this led to the 'Two Of Us' singer pretending to be Blofeld's cat.

Louis then joined James Corden on Wednesday, 19 June 2019 - alongside Sir Ian McKellen and Simon Pegg - to recreate this iconic moment.

Initially, Louis wasn't too keen on the idea as his fans shared many GIFs of the moment (for which I am personally sorry for doing), but it soon escalated to him having a full on cat fight with the Gavin & Stacey actor.

This is the video content I didn't realise I needed until now.