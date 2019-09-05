Lizzo Finally Dropped Her Skincare Routine & We're Now 'Feeling Good As Hell!'

Lizzo's skin is everything! Picture: instagram

‘Truth Hurts’ singer, Lizzo, has opened up about her skincare routine.

Lizzo, aka the Queen of everything, has dropped her skincare routine and it is everything we needed!

The songstress is known for her glam, but even though we stan, she revealed in an interview with a US newspaper, that her skin wasn’t happy with her while she was on the road.

Lizzo said: "I was on the road, and I was sleeping in my makeup a bunch. It was so embarrassing. What am I, a child?

“And I was waking up and thinking I'm invincible, nothing can happen to me! Then one day my face broke out—not even broke out in acne, but red and irritated."

After the abrupt change, she decided she needed some ‘skin rehab’.

She said: "I was like, 'Oh my God, this is what happens when you party all night and you don't wash off your makeup’.

"I'm trying to honour that my skin looks so good now and rock it."

Her glam squad, Team Lizzo, is ‘extremely collaborative’ and look up to the likes of Cher and Diana Ross.

She said: “Those women were so glam and daring and bold.

“They were both really slim women, so to see those iconic looks on a bigger body is really interesting and new.”

The 31-year-old singer, who is an Urban Decay ambassador, admitted that her makeup artist has tricks to keep her glam look flawless.

She said: “I just dip my face in a tub of Urban Decay All Nighter makeup setting spray and put a dryer to it.

"Ha! Shellac it on."

It isn’t all about the skin on your face – the singer revealed the skin on your head is just as important!

She said: "There are pores there, they can get clogged.

"Shelby (her hairstylist) has this steamer that I sit underneath, and we'll put a little peppermint oil and jojoba oil and steam my scalp.

"That's my favourite new hair practice."

We definitely need to try these tips to feeling ‘Good As Hell’!

