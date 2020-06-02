Lil Nas X, Lizzo & Kehlani Encourage Fans To 'Be As Loud As Ever' & Use Correct Hashtag On #BlackOutTuesday

2 June 2020, 11:50 | Updated: 2 June 2020, 12:30

Khelani, Lizzo and Lil Nas X have all made their feelings very clear on social media.
Khelani, Lizzo and Lil Nas X have all made their feelings very clear on social media. Picture: instagram

Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Kehlani have encouraged their fans to 'be as loud as ever' by sharing petitions and donation links online during #BlackOutTuesday and to avoid using the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag.

#BlackOutTuesday has taken over the internet today, but celebs including Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Kehlani have encouraged their fans to use the online movement to 'be as loud as ever' and to avoid using the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag as it is drowning out important information.

Millions of people have been showing solidarity with the Black community by posting black images on their social channels.

Music Industry To Hold 'Black Out Tuesday' In Solidarity With Black Community

Lil Nas X made his feelings clear in a string of tweets.
Lil Nas X made his feelings clear in a string of tweets. Picture: Twitter

However, 'Old Town Road' rapper, Lil Nas X, has suggested that, instead of just posting pitch black images, 'what if we posted donation and petition links'.

He wrote: “I just really think this is the time to push as hard as ever.

"I don’t think the movement has ever been this powerful. We don’t need to slow it down by posting nothing. We need to spread info and be as loud as ever.

“This is not helping us. Bro who the hell thought of this?? People need to see what’s going on.

“Not tryna be announcing but what if we posted donation and petitions links on instagram all at the same time instead of pitch black images.”

R&B singer Kehlani expressed similar feelings about the social media movement on her Twitter.

She said: "While I do appreciate the idea.... Don’t y’all think getting getting off our form of communicating with each other, sharing info, seeing news... for a whole day... in the middle of a war on us.. is kinda dangerous? By all means don’t spend. But we need each other on HERE.

"The news owned by the opps. they feeding us whatever they want on that b**h. We keep each other tappin in via social media. Getting off it for a day... anything could go down wit no ability to warn eachother/help eachother.. I don’t know man."

Lizzo shared a video Instagram explaining why it was important to use the #BlackOutTuesday hashtag as appose to the #BlackLivesMatter one.

She said: “Hey everybody, when you post your black square, please don’t use the hashtag Black Lives Matter because it is flooding the hashtag search with just black pictures instead of information.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Rain On Me artwork
    Rain On Me
    Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
    itunes
  2. 2
    Breaking Me artwork
    Breaking Me
    Topic, A7S
    itunes
  3. 3
    ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch) artwork
    ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch)
    DaBaby
    itunes
  4. 4
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  5. 5
    Stuck with U artwork
    Stuck with U
    Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande
    itunes
  6. 6
    Coffee For Your Head (feat. beabadoobee) artwork
    Coffee For Your Head (feat. beabadoobee)
    Powfu
    itunes
  7. 7
    Don't Need Love artwork
    Don't Need Love
    220 KID & GRACEY
    itunes
  8. 8
    ily (i love you baby) (feat. Emilee) artwork
    ily (i love you baby) (feat. Emilee)
    Surf Mesa
    itunes
  9. 9
    This City artwork
    This City
    Sam Fischer
    itunes
  10. 10
    Secrets artwork
    Secrets
    Regard & Raye
    itunes
  11. 11
    Break Up Song artwork
    Break Up Song
    Little Mix
    itunes
  12. 12
    Who's That What's That
    Niko B
    itunes
  13. 13
    Be Kind artwork
    Be Kind
    Marshmello & Halsey
    itunes
  14. 14
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  15. 15
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  16. 16
    Dinner Guest (feat. MoStack) artwork
    Dinner Guest (feat. MoStack)
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  17. 17
    Savage Remix (feat. Beyonce)
    Megan Thee Stallion
    itunes
  18. 18
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  19. 19
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  20. 20
    Rover
    S1mba feat. DTG
    itunes
  21. 21
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    Go Crazy
    Young Thug, Chris Brown
    itunes
  23. 23
    Flowers (feat. Jaykae)
    Nathan Dawe
    itunes
  24. 24
    Break My Heart artwork
    Break My Heart
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  25. 25
    Toosie Slide artwork
    Toosie Slide
    Drake
    itunes
  26. 26
    If The World Was Ending artwork
    If The World Was Ending
    JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels
    itunes
  27. 27
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  28. 28
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  29. 29
    Summer Feelings
    Lennon Stella feat. Charlie Puth
    itunes
  30. 30
    Daisies
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  31. 31
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  32. 32
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  33. 33
    Mood Ring (By Demand)
    Britney Spears
    itunes
  34. 34
    Midnight (The Hanging Tree) [feat. Jalja]
    HOSH, 1979
    itunes
  35. 35
    I'm Ready
    Sam Smith, Demi Lovato
    itunes
  36. 36
    Tequila artwork
    Tequila
    Jax Jones & Martin Solveig feat. RAYE
    itunes
  37. 37
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  38. 38
    If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know) artwork
    If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)
    The 1975
    itunes
  39. 39
    In Your Eyes
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  40. 40
    Kings & Queens artwork
    Kings & Queens
    Ava Max
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

There are plenty of books available to broaden your knowledge of race inequalities

8 Essential Books To Read To Gain A Wider Understanding On Racism And Social Injustice

News

How to speak up and support Black Lives Matter in the UK

Black Lives Matter: 9 Ways You Can Donate Money And Support BLM In The UK

News

Stars have teamed up to support the Black Lives Matter movement by speaking up and contributing money

Drake, The Weeknd, Kehlani & Other Celebs Have Donated Large Sums Of Money To Support Black Lives Matter Movement

News

Cole Sprouse arrested for protesting for Black Lives Matter

Cole Sprouse Arrested During Protests & Uses Platform To Fight For Black Lives Matter

News

Blackout Tuesday is happening across social media

Blackout Tuesday: Why People Are Posting Black Squares On Instagram

News