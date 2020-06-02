Lil Nas X, Lizzo & Kehlani Encourage Fans To 'Be As Loud As Ever' & Use Correct Hashtag On #BlackOutTuesday

Khelani, Lizzo and Lil Nas X have all made their feelings very clear on social media. Picture: instagram

Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Kehlani have encouraged their fans to 'be as loud as ever' by sharing petitions and donation links online during #BlackOutTuesday and to avoid using the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag.

#BlackOutTuesday has taken over the internet today, but celebs including Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Kehlani have encouraged their fans to use the online movement to 'be as loud as ever' and to avoid using the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag as it is drowning out important information.

Millions of people have been showing solidarity with the Black community by posting black images on their social channels.

Lil Nas X made his feelings clear in a string of tweets. Picture: Twitter

However, 'Old Town Road' rapper, Lil Nas X, has suggested that, instead of just posting pitch black images, 'what if we posted donation and petition links'.

He wrote: “I just really think this is the time to push as hard as ever.

"I don’t think the movement has ever been this powerful. We don’t need to slow it down by posting nothing. We need to spread info and be as loud as ever.

“This is not helping us. Bro who the hell thought of this?? People need to see what’s going on.

“Not tryna be announcing but what if we posted donation and petitions links on instagram all at the same time instead of pitch black images.”

R&B singer Kehlani expressed similar feelings about the social media movement on her Twitter.

while i do appreciate the idea....



don’t y’all think getting getting off our form of communicating with eachother, sharing info, seeing news... for a whole day... in the middle of a war on us.. is kinda dangerous?



by all means don’t spend. but we need eachother on HERE — Kehlani (@Kehlani) June 2, 2020

She said: "While I do appreciate the idea.... Don’t y’all think getting getting off our form of communicating with each other, sharing info, seeing news... for a whole day... in the middle of a war on us.. is kinda dangerous? By all means don’t spend. But we need each other on HERE.

"The news owned by the opps. they feeding us whatever they want on that b**h. We keep each other tappin in via social media. Getting off it for a day... anything could go down wit no ability to warn eachother/help eachother.. I don’t know man."

Lizzo shared a video Instagram explaining why it was important to use the #BlackOutTuesday hashtag as appose to the #BlackLivesMatter one.

She said: “Hey everybody, when you post your black square, please don’t use the hashtag Black Lives Matter because it is flooding the hashtag search with just black pictures instead of information.”

