Liam Payne Opens Up To Fans About What He's 'Been Through In Past Few Months'

Liam Payne has reached out to thank fans for being there for him 'whatever he's going through', referencing the last few months which saw him and ex-girlfriend Cheryl split up, saying he's never been closer to his family and son, Bear.

Liam Payne has opened up on Twitter about the last few months, thanking fans for being 'positive' and being there for him whatever he is going through, reminding us just why we love the 'Polaroid' singer so much.

Liam Payne And Cheryl Were Supposed To Duet On 'Polaroid' Before Split

In a heartfelt and positive message to fans, Liam spoke about how close he is to family and friends these past few months since him and Cheryl have parted ways, saying:

"Time to rise above the negativity I love positive people on Twitter. I’ve actually never felt closer to my family, friends and fans as I have the past few months 🙌🏼 with me whatever I’m going through ...I hope I do the same for you".

Time to rise above the negativity I love positive people on Twitter. I’ve actually never felt closer to my family, friends and fans as I have the past few months 🙌🏼 with me whatever I’m going through ...I hope I do the same for you 🌹 — Liam (@LiamPayne) October 18, 2018

Fans flooded his comments praising the singer for bringing them together with their friendship groups, helping them through hard times, seeing so many supportive messages to the 25-year-old has got us all kinds of emotional.

We’re here to support you, Liam. Together through thick and thin. 💪🏽❤️ — Liam Payne México (@LiamPayneMx) October 19, 2018

You actually do, you give me the strength to front my problems and bad moments every single day, you teach me to never give up on my dreams, you’re truly an inspiration to me. Thanks 🙏🏻 for being there! — faby | #fingers by zayn is out now! (@Faby_1DFam) October 18, 2018

We're here for you and we will always support you. We're proud of you and thank you for being here 💓🌹 — Liam Payne's Polish Boost (@LiamPaynepol) October 18, 2018

Cheryl and Liam split earlier this year after releasing joint statements and share a one-year-old son, Bear together, someone Liam says he's never been closer to, which makes us super happy.

Liam is out here living his best life and spreading the positive vibes and Cheryl has been spotted out and about in London full of smiles as rumours of her new music arriving soon fly around, this is what we like to see, happy celebrities only!

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Liam Payne News