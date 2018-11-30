Liam Payne Shows His Appreciation For Kourtney Kardashian On Instagram

Liam Payne is single. Picture: instagram

Liam Payne is single and ready to mingle following his split from Cheryl earlier this year.

And it looks like he could have his eye on none other that Kourtney Kardashian.

The 25-year-old has left a rather complimentary comment under her latest Instagram post, which is a behind-the-scenes shot from her new cover shoot with GQ Mexico.

The ’Strip That Down’ singer commented “wow” on the stunning photograph and it didn’t take long for fans to pick up on it.

Kourtney recently called time on her relationship with 25-year-old Younes Bendjima and has been linked to 21-year-old model Luke Sabbat since.

Liam, on the other hand, has been linked to a string of famous women since splitting from ‘Love Made Me Do It’ singer Cheryl - who he shares once-year-old son Bear with.

Liam Payne has been showing his appreciation for Kourtney Kardashian. Picture: instagram

The One Direction star showed the world he and Cheryl are on good terms earlier this month when he sent her a supportive message on Twitter.

On the day she released her comeback single, he tweeted: "Congratulations @CherylOfficial on your first release in 4 years can’t wait for everyone to hear the rest.”

At the time, fans praised him over the ‘respectful’ and ‘wholesome’ tweet, with one writing: “What a gentleman.”

Another added: “I wish my exes were that respectful.”

What a nice guy he is! We Stan a supportive ex.

Now we'll just sit here and wait for Kourtney to reply...