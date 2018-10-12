Liam Payne's 2018 Rider Requests Are Very Different From His 1D Days

12 October 2018, 12:49

Liam Payne shares son Bear with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl
Liam Payne shares son Bear with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl. Picture: PA

One Direction had some crazy riders, but Liam Payne's latest requests reveal he's definitely a changed man.

Liam Payne recently supported his One Direction pal Louis Tomlinson by joining him at judge's houses on the X Factor, but Liam has still managed to find the time to Australia to perform a live show.

> Louis Tomlinson Involved In Twitter Argument After Revealing Album Update

Whilst performing at the event in Sydney, Liam's backstage requests appear to have leaked online and it seems that he's certainly a changed man when you compare them to his days in One Direction.

Liam Payne has regulalry claimed that a One Dirction reunion will definitely happen
Liam Payne has regulalry claimed that a One Dirction reunion will definitely happen. Picture: Instagram

According to reports circulating online, Liam's backstage requests included 24 bottles of still mineral water, assorted fresh juices or smoothies, four Moju or fresh ginger shots, two veggie protein power packets and four protein bars.

As well as that haul on healthy goodness, it's also being reported that Liam requested platters of fresh fruit, including bananas, mango, pineapple, grapes, mixed berries, and fresh vegetables, including carrot, cucumber, celery and hummus dip.

Now that Liam's solo career is well under way, following the release of his debut EP 'First Time', it looks like he's aiming to stay fit and healthy in order to perform live shpws at his highest level.

Liam Payne released his debut EP 'First Time' back in August 2018
Liam Payne released his debut EP 'First Time' back in August 2018. Picture: Instagram

As well as three cases of local beer, a 2015 One Direction tour rider leak revealed that the lads asked for “assorted local menus for after-show food” from establishments such as KFC, Chick-fil-A, and Steak'n Shake.

Fun items like ping pong tables and pinball machines were also regularly required for the 'History' stars, so Liam's rider is certainly a much more 'mature' version.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Liam Payne News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Little Mix went head-to-head in a quiz with Tom, a die-hard Mixer

WATCH: Little Mix Challenged A Mixer To A Test On All Things LM

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Let You Love Me artwork
    Let You Love Me
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  2. 2
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  3. 3
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  4. 4
    In My Mind artwork
    In My Mind
    Dynoro
    itunes
  5. 5
    All I Am artwork
    All I Am
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  7. 7
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello x Bastille
    itunes
  8. 8
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  9. 9
    Eastside artwork
    Eastside
    Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid
    itunes
  10. 10
    Electricity artwork
    Electricity
    Silk City & Dua Lipa
    itunes
  11. 11
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) artwork
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  12. 12
    Body
    Loud Luxury
    itunes
  13. 13
    No Tears Left to Cry artwork
    No Tears Left to Cry
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  14. 14
    Youngblood
    5 Seconds Of Summer
    itunes
  15. 15
    One Kiss
    Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris
    itunes
  16. 16
    Rise
    Jonas Blue feat. Jack And Jack
    itunes
  17. 17
    I Want You to Freak
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  18. 18
    Just Got Paid (feat. French Montana)
    Sigala, Meghan Trainor, Ella Eyre
    itunes
  19. 19
    Lucid Dreams
    Juice WRLD
    itunes
  20. 20
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  21. 21
    God is a woman
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  22. 22
    Moves (feat. Snoop Dogg)
    Olly Murs
    itunes
  23. 23
    I Love It
    Lil Pump, Kanye West
    itunes
  24. 24
    Don't Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne-Marie) artwork
    Don't Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne-Marie)
    David Guetta
    itunes
  25. 25
    Taste (feat. Offset)
    Tyga
    itunes
  26. 26
    Only You
    Little Mix, Cheat Codes
    itunes
  27. 27
    Back and Forth artwork
    Back and Forth
    MK x Jonas Blue x Becky Hill
    itunes
  28. 28
    In My Feelings
    Drake
    itunes
  29. 29
    breathin
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  30. 30
    Killshot artwork
    Killshot
    Eminem
    itunes
  31. 31
    Ocean (feat. Khalid)
    Martin Garrix
    itunes
  32. 32
    Goodbye artwork
    Goodbye
    Jason Derulo x David Guetta
    itunes
  33. 33
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  34. 34
    One Shot artwork
    One Shot
    Mabel
    itunes
  35. 35
    Polaroid
    Liam Payne, Lennon Stella, Jonas Blue
    itunes
  36. 36
    TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME artwork
    TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME
    The 1975
    itunes
  37. 37
    Better
    Khalid
    itunes
  38. 38
    Beautiful (feat. Camila Cabello)
    Bazzi
    itunes
  39. 39
    Nevermind
    Dennis Lloyd
    itunes
  40. 40
    Thunderclouds (feat. Sia, Diplo & Labrinth)
    LSD
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site