Liam Payne has become the latest celebrity to become embroiled in a Twitter spat with controversial journalist Piers Morgan, after he criticised Kylie Jenner’s self-made billionaire status.

Liam Payne hit back at Piers Morgan on Twitter, after the Good Morning Britain host mocked Kylie Jenner’s new self-made billionaire title.

It all kicked off when Piers shared Forbes’ magazine cover of Kylie, savagely writing: “You’re not a ‘self-made’ billionaire @kyliejenner – you’re a vacuous, talentless dimwit profiting from your sister’s sex tape.”

Weighing in on the debate, One Direction star Liam clapped back: “I’m sorry but piers are you crazy your only here cuz you talk s**t about everyone and make controversial outbursts about people to get attention... [sic]

“At least @KylieJenner has her own business she built herself why not congratulate someone for once instead of knocking people.”

Piers then wrote back claiming Kylie “didn’t ‘build herself’”, adding: “She became rich and famous from her sister’s sex tape.” He also pointed out Liam had made a grammatical error in his response – awkward!

I’m sorry but piers are you crazy your only here cuz you talk shit about everyone and make controversial outbursts about people to get attention ... at least @KylieJenner has her own business she built herself why not congratulate someone for once instead of knocking people 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Liam (@LiamPayne) March 6, 2019

Sorry could you say it louder from the back of the line of irrelevant people please — Liam (@LiamPayne) March 6, 2019

Refusing to back down, Liam responded: “Sorry could you say it louder from the back of the line of irrelevant people please.”

But Piers wasn’t finished with his mockery and quickly hit back: “Mate, no offence but I really wouldn't play the relevancy card right now.” Ouch!

