Liam Payne Has Had Enough Of Being Asked About A One Direction Reunion

Liam Payne hits back after getting relentless questions about the One Direction reunion. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The ‘Bedroom Floor’ star hit back after fans told him to ‘make up his mind’ over whether the One Direction reunion was happening.

Liam Payne isn’t here for getting the blame for the mixed messages around whether One Direction’s long-awaited reunion is happening or not, as he told fans to ask the “other 3 members” of the band.

One Direction Fans Are Calling For A Reunion After Liam Payne's Throwback Post

After a fan posted a screenshot of two articles where Liam had apparently said the One Direction reunion would happen in 2020, but then in a later article had said 2020 was too soon for it to happen.

can liam payne make up his damn mind pic.twitter.com/aYtuy73imo — anastin (@burntcross) March 1, 2019

Liam replied, posting, “Can people stop passing blame to me about this I get asked this ridiculous question 500x a day (exaggeration)...

“So I just say whatever guess I have at the time... but still this band has 3 other members you want the answer ask them.”

Can people stop passing blame to me about this I get asked this ridiculous question 500x a day (exaggeration)... so I just say whatever guess I have at the time... but still this band has 3 other members you want the answer ask them. — Liam (@LiamPayne) March 1, 2019

One Direction’s hiatus started in January 2016, and fans have been counting down the days until the boys get back together ever since.

It might not be 2020, but we’re still holding out hope it happens soon – the world just isn’t the same without 1D!

Download Our Free App To Keep Up To Date With All The One Direction Reunion Rumours