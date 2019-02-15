One Direction Fans Are Calling For A Reunion After Liam Payne's Throwback Post

15 February 2019, 12:29 | Updated: 15 February 2019, 12:38

Liam Payne's throwback photo of One Direction has fans wanting a reunion
Liam Payne's throwback photo of One Direction has fans wanting a reunion. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Liam Payne shared a One Direction throwback photo on Instagram and now 1D fans are calling for a reunion as soon as possible!

Liam Payne has excited One Direction fans around the world after posting the cutest throwback photo of the five members of 1D holding their BRIT Award.

Liam is currently in the running for 'British Artist Video of the Year' at the BRITs for his collaboration 'For You' with Rita Ora which is a public vote.

Liam Payne Reportedly Had A Fling With Love Island's Amber Davies

One Direction holding their BRIT award for 'British Single Of The Year
One Direction holding their BRIT award for 'British Single Of The Year. Picture: Instagram

Liam posted the photo along with the caption, "Wow. 7 years since we won our first BRIT! Lots has changed but like family you guys have come with us all on our individual journeys. It’s a dream to have you in our lives and an honour to be part of yours."

This of course sent fans absolutely crazy with several of them calling for a reunion asap. One fan wrote, "miss you and wait for you. Please come back together as ONE DIRECTION".

Of course, there was sweeping hysteria amongst the comments too, "Why am I crying.. :(( I'm happy but sad at the same time... whaaaatttt".

Liam continued with, "Can we win another ?!! #1D Vote using #BRITVIDLIAMRITA on twitter 🙌" - hey Liam... we've got a feeling this will definitely help when it comes to the vote!

Liam and Rita are up against the likes of Little Mix, Calvin Harris and Anne-Marie... so who knows who will walk away with the coveted prize come next week at The O2.

