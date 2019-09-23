Liam Payne Explains Why It's Fine For One Direction Not To Talk All The Time

23 September 2019, 16:36

Liam Payne spells out why the 1D boys don't talk every day
Liam Payne spells out why the 1D boys don't talk every day. Picture: PA/WIRED

Liam has spoken honestly about the fact he and the other One Direction boys don't speak every day, and honestly, that's ok!

Liam Payne's opened up about not speaking to the other One Direction boys every single day, explaining it in terms of former colleagues not talking every day when they don't work the same job anymore, and we think he did a great job of breaking it down!

Harry Styles Just Paid For Everyone's Bar Tab & Fans Want To Know Why They Weren't There

Whilst speaking to WIRED and answering the internet's most searched questions about Liam, he explained:

"I keep in touch with most of them, I think other people just want their space and also, we worked together for five years and some of us, we didn't have that much in common other than we had a job together."

"Now we don't have that job together any longer there's not really any real reason for us to talk...which is fine."

"It's not that I don't get along with anyone, but you're not going to be best friends with everyone, that's just not how life works."

He also touched on every fan's favourite question- when are 1D getting back together, to which Liam said: "We seem to get asked all the time if we're getting back together."

"The truth is, I think it's a matter of 'when' at the moment..everyone's super comfortable doing their own thing..it's great to watch everyone venture out and do their own thing.. it's more to do with where some other people's heads in the band are at the moment."

However, we know for a fact that he and Louis Tomlinson remain solid friends- with Liam revealing to Roman, Vick & Sonny on air that he relies on the 'Two Of Us' singer's friendship.

He said: "I speak to Louis more than i speak to anyone else and we've supported each other through the whole process."

"Whenever something would go wrong we would talk about it...we always phone each other up when there's something tipping in life."

> Download Our App For All The Latest One Direction News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  2. 2
    Don't Call Me Angel artwork
    Don't Call Me Angel
    Ariana Grande Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Re
    itunes
  3. 3
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Whitney Houston, Kygo
    itunes
  4. 4
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  5. 5
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
    itunes
  6. 6
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  7. 7
    Outnumbered artwork
    Outnumbered
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  8. 8
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo
    itunes
  9. 9
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  10. 10
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  11. 11
    Dance Monkey
    Tones and I
    itunes
  12. 12
    Graveyard
    Halsey
    itunes
  13. 13
    Wiley Flow
    Stormzy
    itunes
  14. 14
    Be Honest artwork
    Be Honest
    Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy
    itunes
  15. 15
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  16. 16
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  17. 17
    Both artwork
    Both
    Headie One
    itunes
  18. 18
    Motivation artwork
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  19. 19
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  21. 21
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  22. 22
    Strike A Pose artwork
    Strike A Pose
    Young T & Bugsey Feat. Aitch
    itunes
  23. 23
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  24. 24
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  25. 25
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  26. 26
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  27. 27
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  28. 28
    God Is a Dancer
    Tiesto, Mabel
    itunes
  29. 29
    Taste (Make It Shake) artwork
    Taste (Make It Shake)
    Aitch
    itunes
  30. 30
    Harder
    Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  31. 31
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  32. 32
    Ritual artwork
    Ritual
    Tiesto , Jonas Blue & Rita Ora
    itunes
  33. 33
    Lover
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  34. 34
    Sounds of the Skeng
    Stormzy
    itunes
  35. 35
    Slide Away
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  36. 36
    So High (feat. Fredo)
    MIST
    itunes
  37. 37
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  38. 38
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala feat. Becky Hill
    itunes
  39. 39
    Stack It Up (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  40. 40
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Woody Fred Cook is the son of Zoe Ball and Norman Cook

Who Is The Circle's Woody Fred Cook? Zoe Ball And Norman Cook’s Son Taking Part In Season 2

The Circle

Emma Willis has been married to Matt Willis for 11 years

Who Is Emma Willis’ Husband Matt Willis, What Is The Circle Host’s Net Worth And How Old Is The Presenter?
Halsey announced 2020 Manic world tour

Halsey 'Manic' World Tour 2020: UK Dates, Tickets & Support Act Announced
Emma Willis will host the second series of The Circle

What Is The Circle? Channel 4's 'Big Brother' Catfish Reality Show Hosted By Emma Willis

TV & Film

The Circle 2019 winner will receive £100k

The Circle 2019 Prize: How Much The Season Two Winner Will Receive

The Circle

The Circle returns with new players on Tuesday 24 September

The Circle 2019 Players: The Eight New Contestants On Season 2 – Including Zoe Ball's Son Woody

The Circle