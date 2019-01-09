Liam Payne Responds After Cheryl Shares Photos Of Baby Bear For The First Time

9 January 2019, 15:09

Liam Payne reacted to Cheryl showing fans more photos of Baby Bear.
Liam Payne reacted to Cheryl showing fans more photos of Baby Bear. Picture: Instagram

The ‘Strip That Down’ star has previously spoken about his and Cheryl’s decision to keep their son, Bear Payne, out of the public eye until he is old enough to decide.

Over the new year period, Cheryl gave us a little peek at baby Bear on her social media for the first time since she and Liam Payne announced their son’s birth.

Never Forget The Time This Fan Stole Liam Payne’s Actual Underwear From His Balcony In Australia

Cheryl posted a few photos of Bear showing how much he has grown, though she was careful to only post ones that didn’t show his face.

Cheryl showed fans just how much Bear has grown.
Cheryl showed fans just how much Bear has grown. Picture: Instagram

Liam has spoken out about the new photos of his son making it to social media, telling fans, “There were loads of pictures of my son Bear today, you all saw my son for the first time… Well, the back of his head.”

Bear Payne is running around confidently now and even playing footy, too!
Bear Payne is running around confidently now and even playing footy, too! Picture: Instagram

The former One Direction band member has previously explained that he and Cheryl will not be posting photos of Bear until he is old enough to decide whether he wants to be in the public eye or not.

Look at Bear's little top knot! Awwww.
Look at Bear's little top knot! Awwww. Picture: Instagram

He told the Evening Standard in March 2018, “Rather than being pictured and being put in places, I wanna give him the chance. If I take it away from him now, he never has the chance to go back”.

We’re happy with pics of the back of his head tbh, because you don't need photographic proof to already know that with their combined gene pool, he’s going to be one handsome kid!

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Liam Payne News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Halsey's just let twitter decide her brand new lilac hair do

Halsey Just Let A Twitter Poll Choose Her New Hair Colour

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  2. 2
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
    Mark Ronson Feat. Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  3. 3
    Thursday artwork
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  4. 4
    A Million Dreams artwork
    A Million Dreams
    P!nk
    itunes
  5. 5
    Rewrite The Stars artwork
    Rewrite The Stars
    James Arthur & Anne Marie
    itunes
  6. 6
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  7. 7
    Without Me artwork
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  8. 8
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  9. 9
    Baby artwork
    Baby
    Clean Bandit feat. Marina & Luis Fonsi
    itunes
  10. 10
    thank u, next artwork
    thank u, next
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  11. 11
    Play
    Years & Years, Jax Jones
    itunes
  12. 12
    Let You Love Me artwork
    Let You Love Me
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  13. 13
    Wow.
    Post Malone
    itunes
  14. 14
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  15. 15
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  16. 16
    Girls Like You artwork
    Girls Like You
    Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B
    itunes
  17. 17
    Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
    Swae Lee, Post Malone
    itunes
  18. 18
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello x Bastille
    itunes
  19. 19
    Woman Like Me (feat. Nicki Minaj)
    Little Mix
    itunes
  20. 20
    Ruin My Life
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  21. 21
    Close To Me artwork
    Close To Me
    Ellie Goulding X Diplo Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  22. 22
    Empty Space artwork
    Empty Space
    James Arthur
    itunes
  23. 23
    Polaroid artwork
    Polaroid
    Jonas Blue Feat. Liam Payne & Lennon
    itunes
  24. 24
    Body artwork
    Body
    Loud Luxury feat. brando
    itunes
  25. 25
    1999 artwork
    1999
    Charli XCX Feat. Troye Sivan
    itunes
  26. 26
    Just Got Paid artwork
    Just Got Paid
    Sigala & Ella Eyre & Meghan Trainor
    itunes
  27. 27
    One Kiss artwork
    One Kiss
    Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
    itunes
  28. 28
    Favourite Thing
    Fleur East
    itunes
  29. 29
    Taki Taki (feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B)
    DJ Snake
    itunes
  30. 30
    Electricity (feat. Diplo & Mark Ronson)
    Silk City, Dua Lipa
    itunes
  31. 31
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  32. 32
    Perfect To Me
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  33. 33
    Hold My Girl
    George Ezra
    itunes
  34. 34
    The Greatest Show artwork
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  35. 35
    Never Enough
    Loren Allred
    itunes
  36. 36
    Better artwork
    Better
    Khalid
    itunes
  37. 37
    Undecided
    Chris Brown
    itunes
  38. 38
    breathin' artwork
    breathin'
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  39. 39
    In My Mind artwork
    In My Mind
    Dynoro
    itunes
  40. 40
    A Million Dreams
    Ziv Zaifman, Michelle Williams, Hugh...
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site