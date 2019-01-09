Liam Payne Responds After Cheryl Shares Photos Of Baby Bear For The First Time

Liam Payne reacted to Cheryl showing fans more photos of Baby Bear. Picture: Instagram

The ‘Strip That Down’ star has previously spoken about his and Cheryl’s decision to keep their son, Bear Payne, out of the public eye until he is old enough to decide.

Over the new year period, Cheryl gave us a little peek at baby Bear on her social media for the first time since she and Liam Payne announced their son’s birth.

Cheryl posted a few photos of Bear showing how much he has grown, though she was careful to only post ones that didn’t show his face.

Cheryl showed fans just how much Bear has grown. Picture: Instagram

Liam has spoken out about the new photos of his son making it to social media, telling fans, “There were loads of pictures of my son Bear today, you all saw my son for the first time… Well, the back of his head.”

Bear Payne is running around confidently now and even playing footy, too! Picture: Instagram

The former One Direction band member has previously explained that he and Cheryl will not be posting photos of Bear until he is old enough to decide whether he wants to be in the public eye or not.

Look at Bear's little top knot! Awwww. Picture: Instagram

He told the Evening Standard in March 2018, “Rather than being pictured and being put in places, I wanna give him the chance. If I take it away from him now, he never has the chance to go back”.

We’re happy with pics of the back of his head tbh, because you don't need photographic proof to already know that with their combined gene pool, he’s going to be one handsome kid!

