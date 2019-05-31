Liam Payne's Revealed His Struggle With Anxiety & Agraphobia

Liam Payne opens up about parenting Bear. Picture: Getty Images/Intagram @LiamPayne

Liam Payne has opened up about the difficulties of parenting and having to learn how to become a father to his son, Bear.

Liam Payne has opened up his dealing with the anxiety from being a globally recognised pop star in a candid interview with Esquire Middle East.

Speaking with the magazine, the 'Strip That Down' singer explained the panic and anxiety he often feels at simple tasks like going to pay for petrol or ordering a coffee and remembers a time where he would avoid going outside.

He said: "I’ll get days where I just don’t want to leave my house. Even if it’s just going to the shop. I’d be going in to order a coffee at Starbucks and I would sweat because I wouldn’t know whether I was doing the right thing or not. I would be thinking: ‘f**k, I don’t want to be here'".

He also admitted having to 'learn' how to become a father to his two-year-old son Bear where he admitted that parenting is actually pretty difficult.

"People make it out like a lightbulb comes on and suddenly you're a dad and it's like… no."

"[Being a father] is something you have to learn and I'm not afraid to say it takes more than a f**king minute to get your head around the idea of what it is."

He went on to explain that he finds it tricky to communicate with his little one and work out what it is he wants: "The not understanding is the most difficult bit, especially when you have a toddler who doesn't understand how to communicate and you can't understand what they want."

