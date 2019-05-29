WATCH: Harry Styles Performed At Gucci's Afterparty As Security Battled Surging Crowds

29 May 2019, 11:09 | Updated: 29 May 2019, 11:16

Harry Styles performs at Gucci's afterparty with Stevie Nicks
Harry Styles performs at Gucci's afterparty with Stevie Nicks. Picture: Twitter/ @hsdaily

Harry Styles performed at the Gucci Cruise 2020 afterparty with his muse Steve Nicks and enormous crowds gathered to see their favourite singer.

Harry Styles stepped out in Rome wearing an all-white ensemble to perform at the Gucci Cruise 2020 afterparty along with his BFF Stevie Nicks and fans can't get enough of the singer's edgy style- with clips emerging of security struggling to hold back hoards of fans.

Harry Styles's Beach Trip With Kaia Gerber Is A Whole Mood & Fans Are Loving It

Crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the 'Sign Of The Times' singer at the Rome's Capitolini Museums where the fashion house displayed its latest collection by Alessandro Michele, the guy that Harry walked the Met Gala red carpet with last month.

One Twitter user wrote "This is not gucci cruise it's HARRY STYLES' EVENT [sic]' and honestly, we're waiting to find the lie.

Harry, 25, stood on the steps and in true rock star style blew kisses from beneath his pink tinted shades to the screaming fans before disappearing inside to for a front row seat alongside with the likes of Selma Hayek, Zoe Saldana, A$AP Rocky and Elton John.

Haz has been the face of the Gucci's tailoring campaign since 2018 and has been heavily involved with the brand since- co-hosting the Met Gala alongside the creative director, attending shows, and now even making rare performances for the fashion brand.

A self-confessed super fan of Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks- he first performed with her back in 2017 where he was overcome with emotion, but fast forward to 2019, and he's absolutely nailed keeping it cool around the icon.

TBH, we think he's resembling one more and more himself these days too.

