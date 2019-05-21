Harry Styles's Beach Trip With Kaia Gerber Is A Whole Mood & Fans Are Loving It

21 May 2019, 11:30 | Updated: 21 May 2019, 11:38

Harry Styles spent the day at Malibu beach
Harry Styles spent the day at Malibu beach. Picture: Getty Images/Screengrab

Harry Styles frolicking on the beach with some dogs and his friends is the 2019 energy we needed to see.

Harry Styles has been spotted hanging out on Malibu beach living his absolute best life with supermodel Kaia Gerber, 17, and her famous family and fans over overjoyed to see their favourite singer looking happier and healthier than ever.

Harry Styles Net Worth: Is He The Wealthiest One Direction Star?

Harry has been close family friends with the Gerber's- Cindy (Crawford) and Rande Gerber for some years now- having previously vacationed with them in Ontario, Canada, and having been spotted with them last year in California at an Eagles concert.

During his stop off at the sun spot, Harry was chatting, laughing and playing some American football, frolicked in the sea and debuting a run that fans are fully obsessed with and already meme-ing.

Fans couldn't help but point out how happy the dogs in tow look to be running around with the 'Sign Of The Times' singer and we think this user summed up the joy of seeing Haz enjoying some down time better than anyone.

They wrote: "Good night to happy, healthy, smiling, beach wavy windy hair, sweet, nice, funny, lovely, wonderful, shining, glowing, sparkly, very young and not at all old harry styles who apparently did very will with either frisbee or football on the beach. proud of you always."

Harry whipped fans into somewhat of a hysteria when celebrating two years since his debut solo album was released with a hashtag #HS2year leading many to believe that 2019 is the year he releases his second album (which is still, as of yet, neither confirmed or denied).

So, was this day at beach a hard earned break from top secret studio sessions, or is Harry just living his best, carefree life with no inkling of a second album in sight? We'll have to wait and see.

