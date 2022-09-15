Exclusive

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Becomes The New Host Of Capital Breakfast

By Capital FM

Lewis Capaldi has been announced as the new host of Capital Breakfast.

Lewis Capaldi got more than he bargained for when he joined Capital Breakfast to speak about his new single 'Forget Me.'

Halfway through the interview the singer revealed he had an excellent impression of Roman under his belt, which led to him taking over hosting duties.

WATCH: Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi Surprise Dublin With Spontaneous Busking Session

The Scot impressed the bosses and listeners so much, it has now been decided he will be taking over the role permanently.

On his move to the station @LewisCapaldi ~ "Im so proud to be a part of this family, and mostly to get rid of @romankemp. I only ever listened in the hope of hearing his dad..." https://t.co/1tF6W9yOuS pic.twitter.com/XRRZktuNHS — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) September 15, 2022

On his move to the station Lewis said: "Im so proud to be a part of this family, and mostly to get rid of Roman Kemp. I only ever listened in the hope of hearing his dad..."

Lewis was ecstatic about the announcement. Picture: station owned

During his interview, Lewis got the goss by asking Roman, Sian & Sonny some hard hitting questions.

Catching Roman off guard, he enquired about the ex Capital Breakfast host's dating life, to which he replied: "I don’t necessarily like to talk about it but you know, I’m a single man."

The 'Someone You Loved' singer also asked the trio who their worst ever guest was.

While they weren't prepared to give any names, Roman admitted: "Someone that was in Game of Thrones, that’s all I'm going to say..."

JUICY!!!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital