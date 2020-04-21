Lewis Capaldi Freaked Out By Make-Up Artist's Transformation Into The Singer

21 April 2020, 16:02

Make-up transforms girl into Lewis Capaldi and the singer can't believe it
Make-up transforms girl into Lewis Capaldi and the singer can't believe it. Picture: Instagram @lewiscapaldi/ @AlanaPignatiel2

As talented make-up artists use their skills to transform themselves into famous faces, Lewis Capaldi couldn't contain his surprise to see himself cloned onto someone with nothing more than the trick of make-up!

Lewis Capaldi has come across a make-up artist who transformed themselves into the Scottish singer on Twitter, and it's safe to he was pretty taken aback by the end result.

Inside Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi's Hilarious Friendship

Make-up artist, Alana Pignatiello, uploaded a video transforming from herself into the BRIT award winner, miming the lyrics to his huge hit 'Before You Go' in a tweet that's now been liked over 2.5k times.

She wrote, "Lewis Capaldi transformation. Uping my game making a wee video."

Lewis, 23, came across the tweet and couldn't hold back his confusion, quote retweeting the video simply saying: "WHAT THE F***" with a whole load of crying laughing emojis.

Lewis Capaldi's hilarious reaction to make-up artists becoming his clone
Lewis Capaldi's hilarious reaction to make-up artists becoming his clone. Picture: Twitter @lewiscapaldi

Lewis isn't the only celebrity she's transformed into, having also recently tried out The Queen, Boris Johnson, and even Joe Wicks, The Body Coach, arguably the king of lockdown having helped the whole nation get moving!

YouTuber Jaack commented on the post "that's f***ing mental", with Lewis replying, "fried mate", and make-up artist Alana can't quite believe how much attention her Lewis transformation has got, especially from the man himself!

YouTuber Jaack and Lewis Capaldi on Twitter
YouTuber Jaack and Lewis Capaldi on Twitter. Picture: Twitter @Jaack

Elsewhere in the world of Lewis, the singer admitted his ex, Love Island winner, Paige Turley, branded him a 'revolting and disgusting' human being before she dumped him, whilst chatting to US radio host, Ryan Seacrest.

He said about his hit 'Hold Me Why You Wait': "[Paige] said to me, 'Lewis … slight issue with me and you as a couple. I find you revolting in every way possible, and you are really a disgusting human being. And I would like to leave you, effective immediately'.

"And I said, 'Well, before you go, how’s this for a counter offer? How about you don’t leave me, and instead we cuddle? We hug it out and let’s see if that, at all, eases your disgust for me as a human being."

We can guess how that worked out, as they are most definitely not together today!

