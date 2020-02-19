Lewis Capaldi & Niall Horan Had A Boat Party After The BRITs

19 February 2020, 12:29

Lewis Capaldi held a boat party with his best mate Niall Horan after the BRIT Awards 2020... and it got pretty rowdy.

Lewis Capaldi certainly partied in style after picking up two trophies at last night's BRIT Awards.

The 23-year-old singer organised a secret boat party for straight after the BRITs and took his BFF Niall Horan along for the ride down the River Thames.

Following the show, the boat whisked Lewis and his pals from The O2 before arriving in central London at around 1am, where cars were waiting to take the partygoers to another after party at a fancy hotel.

Lewis recorded a video on the Instagram story of Capital's Will Manning whilst on the boat party that showed the Scot in good spirits after his first-ever BRIT Awards win.

Niall Horan plants a kiss on Lewis Capaldi
Niall Horan plants a kiss on Lewis Capaldi. Picture: Instagram: @itswillmanning

Turning the camera to Niall, Lewis introduced his friend as "the better version, the more talented version, of Harry Styles..." with Niall finishing his friend's sentence, joking: "Seven-time BRIT Award winner Niall Horan."

Lewis won 'Best New Artist' and 'Song of the Year' (supported by Capital FM) for his hit single 'Someone You Loved', which he also performed on the night.

The star shouted out his Love Island ex-girlfriend Paige Turley as he went on stage to collect his award for 'Song of the Year' from The Voice coach Sir Tom Jones.

"Contrary to popular belief, a lot of people think this song is about my ex-girlfriend who you can now see every night on Love Island... but it's actually about my grand mother who sadly passed away a couple of years ago."

"I hope to God ITV don't contact her to be on a reality dating TV show," Lewis joked.

