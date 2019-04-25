Lewis Capaldi Net Worth: Singer’s Fortune Unveiled After He Reveals How Much He Really Has In His Bank

Lewis Capaldi told fans he has less than £200 in his bank account after reading online he had a fortune in the millions.

Lewis Capaldi stumbled across a report about his net worth claiming he had $10 million (£7.8 million) in the bank, so the ‘Someone You Loved’ hitmaker took to Instagram Stories to set the record straight.

Despite holding the number one spot in the charts for seven weeks and being in the midst of a global tour, Lewis revealed his personal fortune is in fact far from the million mark at the moment.

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Goes On Three Blind Dates With Fans

Lewis Capaldi told fans he has £200 in his bank account. Picture: Getty

While the 22 year old’s net worth is still reported to be around the £7.8 million mark, Lewis insisted he has less than £200 in his account, explaining his shock to fans on social media: “I’ve got less than £200 in my bank account right now. So who the f**k has got my $10 million?”

While angrily zooming in on his face Lewis said in the hilarious video: “You mean to tell me, I’ve been walking around in the same clothes for the last six months and there’s 10 million f***ng quid sitting about?”

Before warning 'the tax man' of his actual fortune, he raged: “I’ve had the same bedroom since I was 10 years old! I’ve got f***ng New York wallpaper.

Lewis Capaldi asked for his millions to be transferred ASAP. Picture: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram

“I just want to make clear that’s nonsense, and if the tax man is watching I’m not trying to dodge… Although, the next time I’m out and I want to impress anybody, I’ll probably show them that.”

However, after chuckling his way through the series of clips, he seriously added at the end of his admission: “That’s ridiculous, can you get that round then please?”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News