Lewis Capaldi Net Worth: Singer’s Fortune Unveiled After He Reveals How Much He Really Has In His Bank

25 April 2019, 17:04

Lewis Capaldi told fans he has less than £200 in his bank account after reading online he had a fortune in the millions.

Lewis Capaldi stumbled across a report about his net worth claiming he had $10 million (£7.8 million) in the bank, so the ‘Someone You Loved’ hitmaker took to Instagram Stories to set the record straight.

Despite holding the number one spot in the charts for seven weeks and being in the midst of a global tour, Lewis revealed his personal fortune is in fact far from the million mark at the moment.

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Goes On Three Blind Dates With Fans

Lewis Capaldi told fans he has £200 in his bank account
Lewis Capaldi told fans he has £200 in his bank account. Picture: Getty

While the 22 year old’s net worth is still reported to be around the £7.8 million mark, Lewis insisted he has less than £200 in his account, explaining his shock to fans on social media: “I’ve got less than £200 in my bank account right now. So who the f**k has got my $10 million?”

While angrily zooming in on his face Lewis said in the hilarious video: “You mean to tell me, I’ve been walking around in the same clothes for the last six months and there’s 10 million f***ng quid sitting about?”

Before warning 'the tax man' of his actual fortune, he raged: “I’ve had the same bedroom since I was 10 years old! I’ve got f***ng New York wallpaper.

Lewis Capaldi asked for his millions to be transferred ASAP
Lewis Capaldi asked for his millions to be transferred ASAP. Picture: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram

“I just want to make clear that’s nonsense, and if the tax man is watching I’m not trying to dodge… Although, the next time I’m out and I want to impress anybody, I’ll probably show them that.”

However, after chuckling his way through the series of clips, he seriously added at the end of his admission: “That’s ridiculous, can you get that round then please?”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  2. 2
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  3. 3
    Piece Of Your Heart artwork
    Piece Of Your Heart
    Meduza feat. Goodboys
    itunes
  4. 4
    Old Town Road artwork
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
    itunes
  5. 5
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  6. 6
    All Day and Night artwork
    All Day and Night
    Martin Solveig, Madison Beer, Jax Jones
    itunes
  7. 7
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris Feat. Rag 'N' Bone Man
  8. 8
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc) artwork
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  9. 9
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  10. 10
    Boy With Luv artwork
    Boy With Luv
    BTS feat. Halsey
    itunes
  11. 11
    Here With Me (feat. CHVRCHES)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  12. 12
    Sixteen
    Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  13. 13
    What I like About You (feat. Theresa Rex)
    Jonas Blue
    itunes
  14. 14
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  15. 15
    Don't Worry Bout Me artwork
    Don't Worry Bout Me
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  16. 16
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  17. 17
    Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  18. 18
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  19. 19
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus) artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  20. 20
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  21. 21
    i'm so tired artwork
    i'm so tired
    Lauv & Troye Sivan
    itunes
  22. 22
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  23. 23
    Walk Me Home artwork
    Walk Me Home
    P!nk
    itunes
  24. 24
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  25. 25
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  26. 26
    Don't Feel Like Crying artwork
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  27. 27
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix) artwork
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix)
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  28. 28
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  29. 29
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored artwork
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  30. 30
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix) artwork
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  31. 31
    Medellin
    Maluma, Madonna
    itunes
  32. 32
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello & Bastille
    itunes
  33. 33
    No One artwork
    No One
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  34. 34
    Kill This Love
    BLACKPINK
    itunes
  35. 35
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  36. 36
    Location (feat. Burna Boy)
    Dave
    itunes
  37. 37
    bury a friend
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  38. 38
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  39. 39
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  40. 40
    Who Do You Love artwork
    Who Do You Love
    The Chainsmokers Feat. 5 Seconds Of Summ
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Stor

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Story

Taylor Swift

Malin Andersson questioned whether Love Island should air this year

Malin Andersson Questions Whether Love Island 2019 Should Go Ahead As She Shares Darker Side Of Reality Fame

TV & Film

Selena Gomez has opened up about growing up on the Disney Channel

Selena Gomez Reveals Disney Taught Her ‘To Be Perfect’ As She Discusses How Fame Took Its Toll

News

Caroline Flack shared a behind the scenes look at the Love Island 2019 advert

Love Island 2019: Caroline Flack Shares Behind The Scenes Glimpse At New Advert

TV & Film

Eyal Booker is now dating model Delilah Belle

Love Island's Eyal Booker Is Dating Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Belle

TV & Film