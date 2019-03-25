WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Begs Little Mix To Call Him For 'Touch Part 2' Collaboration

Lewis Capaldi insisted that when he was asking Little Mix to collaborate, it wasn't just an empty promise, and that he really wanted to sing 'Touch' with the girlband.

Recently, the Official Big Top 40 chart topper, Lewis Capaldi, asked his 195k Twitter followers to ensure that Little Mix's 'Touch' was played at his funeral.

It now looks like he'll be hearing a lot more Little Mix in the not-so-distant future, after it looks like a collaboration is on the cards.

Lewis Capaldi reached out to Little Mix for a collaboration. Picture: Getty

The 'Someone You Loved' singer caught up with Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield via FaceTime to talk about how his journey with Jade, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Perrie went full-circle - or, as he called it, "semi-circle".

Ready for the touch part 2 collab when you are.



Jade x https://t.co/w9Oj4bbE3N — Little Mix (@LittleMix) March 21, 2019

After Little Mix followed Lewis on Twitter, Jade reached out to him asking to record 'Touch, Part 2' whenever he's ready.

Lewis insisted that he wasn't just supplying Little Mix with empty promises, though, and that he was genuinely keen on collaborating with the four-piece girlband.

"Don't toy with my emotions," said Lewis. "I'm telling you, phone me immediately and let's make this happen."

Lewis Capaldi was nominated for the BRITs Critics' Choice Award in 2019, alongside Mahalia and winner Sam Fender.