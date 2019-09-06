Kygo Hopes To Collaborate With Lewis Capaldi

6 September 2019, 08:01

After remixing Whitney Houston's 'Higher Love', Kygo now has his eyes on collaborating with the 'Hold Me While You Wait' pop star.

Kygo has topped the Official Big Top 40 with his remix of Whitney Houston's 'Higher Love', and is now seeking to get the number one top spot again with Lewis Capaldi.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Kygo said that "I was just saying the other day that I'd love to work with [Lewis Capaldi].

>

"He's so talented," praised the 'Firestone' producer. "He's pretty funny, as well. I saw him in Oslo, like, in November; he was still being himself, like on Instagram."

> Grab Our App To Hear Us Catch Up With The Biggest Stars

In June 2019, Kygo dropped his remix of 'Higher Love', which was Whitney Houston's first posthumous release in two and a half years. The accompanying music video showed Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan act as a dance class instructor.

This week's Big Top 40 has just finished. Check back soon to see the latest chart!
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Belle and Anton's relationship ended in a savage way

Love Island's Belle Hassan & Anton Danyluk's Relationship 'Ended Over The Phone'

TV & Film

Molly-Mae had to have therapy when she left the villa.

Molly-Mae Hague Claims Love Island Bosses ‘Haven’t Been In Touch’ Since She Left The Villa

TV & Film

Demi Lovato posts unedited bikini snap, facing her 'biggest fear'

Demi Lovato Faces 'Biggest Fear' & Posts Unedited Bikini Snap As She's 'Tired' Of Being Ashamed

Demi Lovato

Nicki Minaj retires from music

Nicki Minaj Retires From Music To Dedicate Time To Her Family

Nicki Minaj

Shawn Mendes took his driving test

Shawn Mendes Took His Driving Test & Camila Cabello Was There To Congratulate Him

Shawn Mendes