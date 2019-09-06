Kygo Hopes To Collaborate With Lewis Capaldi

After remixing Whitney Houston's 'Higher Love', Kygo now has his eyes on collaborating with the 'Hold Me While You Wait' pop star.

Kygo has topped the Official Big Top 40 with his remix of Whitney Houston's 'Higher Love', and is now seeking to get the number one top spot again with Lewis Capaldi.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Kygo said that "I was just saying the other day that I'd love to work with [Lewis Capaldi].

"He's so talented," praised the 'Firestone' producer. "He's pretty funny, as well. I saw him in Oslo, like, in November; he was still being himself, like on Instagram."

In June 2019, Kygo dropped his remix of 'Higher Love', which was Whitney Houston's first posthumous release in two and a half years. The accompanying music video showed Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan act as a dance class instructor.