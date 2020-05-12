Lewis Capaldi Invites Fans To Anniversary Album Gig To Raise Money For CALM

Lewis Capaldi hosting a virtual reality concert. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram @lewiscapaldi

You can join Lewis Capaldi as he plays his debut album, 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent' in full as he raises money for charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

Lewis Capaldi is giving fans the chance to join him at a virtual acoustic concert as he plays his debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, in full, to celebrate a year since its release and to raise money for mental health charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

Taking place on Saturday 16th May at 8pm BST, fans can join Lewis as he plays hits including 'Someone You Loved', 'Before You Go' and 'Bruises' with tickets costing £5 and proceeds going to mental health initiative.

You can get tickets here and the first 750 fans to purchase a ticket will receive a free limited edition t-shirt from Ellesse!

Announcing the news on Twitter, the 23-year-old wrote: "The album is a year old next week! buzzing to be performing it in full for ya all raising money for the incredible @theCALMzone."

Tickets go on sale at 6pm on Tuesday 12th May.

who wants to see this handsome face in VR? Thought you might, you’re only human👀



going to be performing on @Oculus Venues & Facebook Live next Weds (May 13th) at 12AM UK/ 4PM PT!!!!🕺x



watch here 👉https://t.co/rZIa1nJbLm pic.twitter.com/IyO7bMfZMA — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) May 8, 2020

Lewis has been chatting to excited fans on Twitter to say he's 'buzzing' to play his album in its entirety to people and said of the gig:

"Can’t believe my debut album is a year old next week!!! Absolutely buzzing to be performing it & raising money for the incredible CALM who are doing some amazing things for mental health in the UK and beyond."

It is just one of the many ways artists have been getting on board with new ways to connect with fans during a period of social distancing and is raising money for a cause close to this heart at the same time, love it!

