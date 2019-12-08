WATCH: Lauv Slams Harry Styles And Puppies Backstage At #CapitalJBB

Jimmy Hill challenged Lauv with the task of being tough on some of his favourite things, such as unicorns and the 'Lights Up' singer.

Lauv made his #CapitalJBB debut on Saturday, 7 December 2019, and everyone backstage was in awe of how polite and positive he was.

So Capital Evening Show presenter, Jimmy Hill, wanted to shake everyone's worlds by making the 'i'm so tired...' singer into a monster.

Lauv played 'Tough Lauv' with Jimmy Hill backstage. Picture: PA Images

Jimmy challenged Lauv to be as cruel and harsh on a few select topics, including

"Puppies, they poop all over your house," said Lauv, ripping into baby dogs. But when it came to slamming Harry Styles, he was just overly complimentary.

"I literally couldn't say a single bad thing about him; he's the best dressed; the best looking," he said, as he praised the 'Adore You' singer.

Lauv took to the stage at The O2 to perform his hits such as 'lonely', and he joined the line-up of stars including Stormzy, Harry Styles and Liam Payne.

At previous Balls, Lauv has found collaborations, working with Anne-Marie on their hit, 'f*ck, i'm lonely' after they met at the most recent Summertime Ball. He also stated that he'd been keen to work with Khalid after watching him last year.

