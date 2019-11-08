WATCH: Lauv Gives Harry Styles' Album A More Accurate Name On Quizface

Lauv's Quizface includes the following: renaming Harry Styles' album, explaining the 'colours of Lauv' and nearly digesting pieces of confetti.

Lauv is a funny guy... we all know this. BUT, when he stepped onto the set of Quizface, he just got funnier and funnier. Whether it's renaming Harry Styles' new album, dishing the dirt on BTS or inventing 'chin-cake', the #CapitalJBB confirmed artist had us in stitches.

Every Lauv fan is going to want to see this...

Lauv takes on Capital's Quizface. Picture: Capital

The likes of Camila Cabello, Halsey, Liam Payne and Mabel have already graced the show alongside Jimmy Hill who hosts the Capital Evening show from 7PM, Monday to Thursday.

