Khalid responded to a fan who commented on his weight loss. Picture: Getty

The 'Talk' singer replied to a comment left by a follower on Instagram, after they commented on his weight loss.

Khalid clapped back at a fan who wrote about his weight loss, saying "He looks thinner. Kudos my guy!"

The 'Eastside' star then responded to the follower, whose goes by the name of prodbymaarez, in front of 6.3 million Instagram followers.

Khalid responded to a fan who commented on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Khalid responded with two skull emojis, and said "just living life I don't care about my weight fluctuating

"hahahaha thank you tho bro!" continued the popstar. In the past, Khalid has spoken about his weight, for example, he posted a selfie in December 2016, saying "Gained a lot of weight in my face recently and I look like a chipmunk but it's all good lol"

Gained a lot of weight in my face recently and I look like a chipmunk but it's all good lol pic.twitter.com/MRb8oCY9eS — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) December 24, 2016

