WATCH: Khalid Teases At A Potential Collaboration With Dua Lipa

After wishing he could collaborate with the 'One Kiss' star, Khalid hinted at a possible collaboration in the future with Dua Lipa.

Khalid recently told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp that Dua Lipa would be his dream collaboration. (And it would, frankly, be our dream too. Just sayin'.)

After the #CapitalSTB Baller popped by to chat about his upcoming performance at Wembley, Khalid mentioned that he bumped into her at the BRITs, and there "definitely was a discussion" about a collab.

"But it was quick. She's been all over the place," continued the 'Talk' singer. "I feel like, if we both get free time, then we'll be able to make it happen."

Khalid - who has previously worked with the likes of Billie Eilish, Normani and Halsey - assured himself that it could happen, as he'd put it "out there in the universe".

He has been a fan of Dua Lipa's for some time - back in 2017, Khalid praised the 'New Rules' sensation on her Halloween show in Hamburg.

And now we'll play the waiting game. Your move, Dua...