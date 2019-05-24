Niall Horan Responds To Khalid On Twitter - And Now Fans Demand A Collab

24 May 2019, 15:24

Fans are demanding a Niall Horan x Khalid collab happens
Fans are demanding a Niall Horan x Khalid collab happens. Picture: Getty

Hold the phone. Is Niall mates with Khalid?? And will there be a collab?

Former One Direction star Niall Horan responded to Khalid on Twitter today - and fans cannot handle it.

Khalid, who appeared on Good Morning Britain today, shared a fan's reaction to a clip of him busting some moves as Susanna Reid introduced him.

In response, Niall sent Khalid eight laughing Emojis, which Khalid then retweeted.

And while the pair make unlikely pals, this social interaction has gotten fans VERY excited, indeed.

Now fans are demanding a collab...

