24 May 2019, 15:24
Hold the phone. Is Niall mates with Khalid?? And will there be a collab?
Former One Direction star Niall Horan responded to Khalid on Twitter today - and fans cannot handle it.
Khalid, who appeared on Good Morning Britain today, shared a fan's reaction to a clip of him busting some moves as Susanna Reid introduced him.
In response, Niall sent Khalid eight laughing Emojis, which Khalid then retweeted.
And while the pair make unlikely pals, this social interaction has gotten fans VERY excited, indeed.
so when is the collab huh pic.twitter.com/mctJzsyfAk— yasemin (@rainberryziall) May 23, 2019
we need a collab— chiara ♡ jk (@flickergguk) May 23, 2019
May 23, 2019
JUST COLLABORATE ALREADY— katherine. (@louvyharry) May 24, 2019
collab pic.twitter.com/FObhAk3bhP— didi (@powerlessIwt) May 23, 2019
May 23, 2019
hi. collab. that’s it.— cait👾 (@solongswift) May 23, 2019
Do me and everyone a favor and collaborate please— ELLA IS GOING TI SEE THE JONAS BROTHERS (@niallerdarling) May 23, 2019