Niall Horan Responds To Khalid On Twitter - And Now Fans Demand A Collab

Fans are demanding a Niall Horan x Khalid collab happens. Picture: Getty

Hold the phone. Is Niall mates with Khalid?? And will there be a collab?

Former One Direction star Niall Horan responded to Khalid on Twitter today - and fans cannot handle it.

Khalid, who appeared on Good Morning Britain today, shared a fan's reaction to a clip of him busting some moves as Susanna Reid introduced him.

In response, Niall sent Khalid eight laughing Emojis, which Khalid then retweeted.

And while the pair make unlikely pals, this social interaction has gotten fans VERY excited, indeed.

Now fans are demanding a collab...

so when is the collab huh pic.twitter.com/mctJzsyfAk — yasemin (@rainberryziall) May 23, 2019

we need a collab — chiara ♡ jk (@flickergguk) May 23, 2019

JUST COLLABORATE ALREADY — katherine. (@louvyharry) May 24, 2019