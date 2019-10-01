HRVY's Tattoo Guide: Inside The 'Younger' Singer's Neck, Arm & Finger Inks

1 October 2019, 17:26

HRVY's inks, from touching tattoo for mum to finger symbols
HRVY's inks, from touching tattoo for mum to finger symbols. Picture: Instagram @HRVY

HRVY just got s pretty serious neck tattoo.. and he's sorry to his mum, despite its sweet meaning.

HRVY just debuted a brand new ink, this time bravely on display on his neck, and we're loving watching his tattoo journey- and something tells us he'll have plenty more where that came from, as he's

Jesy Nelson's Tattoo Guide: All The Little Mix Star's Inks Including Gun & LM5 Tribute

The ink has incredibly sweet meaning behind it, roman numerals of his mum's birthday in a fine line running down his neck, debuting it to his 4.6 million followers with the caption: "sorrry mum... last one I promise. (It’s my mums birthday)."

He tagged tattoo artist to the stars, Rafael Valdez, who has inked the likes of Madison Beer, Kylie Jenner, Delilah Belle and Marc Anthony.

Showing his fans just how spontaneous he is back in 2018, he took to Twitter to explain: "So I walked past a tattoo shop yesterday...5 dots, for family friends fans health and success."

"I just liked the look of the cross, hoping it gives me good luck...and yes it hurt."

HRVY explains the meaning behind finger tats
HRVY explains the meaning behind finger tats. Picture: @HRVY/ twitter

Despite promising to 'just stick to these two', it didn't take him much longer to continue on his body artwork mission- although they've all been pretty small so far!

To celebrate his collaboration with NCT Dream, HRVY got this seriously cute ink on his forearm, with the letters 'DNYL' for their song, 'Don't Need Your Love' encased in a dripping love heart in June this year, which fans were absolutely loving.

HRVY debuts arm tattoo for 'Don't Need Your Love' collab
HRVY debuts arm tattoo for 'Don't Need Your Love' collab. Picture: Twitter/ @HRVY

So, HRVY may not have that many tats at present, but we reckon he has plenty more in store, following in the footsteps of the likes of Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber, best try to keep track of them whilst there's only a couple for now!

> Download Our App For All The Latest HRVY News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  2. 2
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  3. 3
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  4. 4
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  5. 5
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  6. 6
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  7. 7
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  8. 8
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  9. 9
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  10. 10
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo
    itunes
  11. 11
    Don't Call Me Angel artwork
    Don't Call Me Angel
    Ariana Grande Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Ra
    itunes
  12. 12
    Graveyard artwork
    Graveyard
    Halsey
    itunes
  13. 13
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  14. 14
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  15. 15
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  16. 16
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  17. 17
    Stack It Up artwork
    Stack It Up
    Liam Payne feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
    itunes
  18. 18
    Be Honest artwork
    Be Honest
    Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy
    itunes
  19. 19
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  20. 20
    Wiley Flow
    Stormzy
    itunes
  21. 21
    Outnumbered artwork
    Outnumbered
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  22. 22
    Strike A Pose artwork
    Strike A Pose
    Young T & Bugsey Feat. Aitch
    itunes
  23. 23
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  24. 24
    Both artwork
    Both
    Headie One
    itunes
  25. 25
    Motivation artwork
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  26. 26
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  27. 27
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  28. 28
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  29. 29
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  30. 30
    Taste (Make It Shake) artwork
    Taste (Make It Shake)
    Aitch
    itunes
  31. 31
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  32. 32
    Ritual artwork
    Ritual
    Tiesto , Jonas Blue & Rita Ora
    itunes
  33. 33
    Harder artwork
    Harder
    Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  34. 34
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  35. 35
    Panini artwork
    Panini
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  36. 36
    Slide Away
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  37. 37
    Lover
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  38. 38
    Finally Feel Good
    James Arthur
    itunes
  39. 39
    Boyfriend (Flipside Remix) artwork
    Boyfriend (Flipside Remix)
    Ariana Grande & Social House
    itunes
  40. 40
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

The Circle contestants have access to a psychologist at all times

The Circle Players Have A Psychologist On Hand When Isolation Becomes Too Much

TV & Film

The Circle is narrated by Sophie Willan

Who Narrates The Circle Channel 4? Voice-Over Sophie Willan Returns For Season 2

TV & Film

Which viral trend has ruined your first name?

People Are Revealing Which Pop Culture Reference Has Ruined Their Name Forever
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship timeline

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The Señorita Singers' Friendship Turned Romance

Shawn Mendes

Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury To India Reynolds And Ovie Soko

TV & Film

Love Island exes join the celeb series of Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach: Love Island's Michael Griffiths & Exes Charlie Brake & Ellie Brown Join Show

TV & Film