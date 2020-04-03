Dedicated Harry Styles Fan Makes Life-Sized Cardboard Cut-Out Of ‘Adore You’ Singer And We Are In Awe

A Harry Styles fan made a life-sized cardboard cut out of the singer. Picture: Getty / PA

A loyal Harry Styles stan stayed up until 4am to make a life-sized cut out of her idol.

Harry Styles has one of the most dedicated fan bases amongst the industry of pop stars, but one fan has reached new commitment heights with their latest project and we are genuinely in awe.

Taking to Reddit to show off their absolute masterpiece, a life-long Harry stan has made a life-size cardboard cut-out of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer to avoid paying $70 (£57) for one online.

After spending all night making their Harry, which they confessed is “kinda creepy, especially at night” they decided to share just how they did it, leaving fellow Stylers seriously impressed.

The Harry Styles stan printed this iconic look for the life-size cut-out. Picture: Getty

The picture they chose to replicate was one of the 26-year-old’s most memorable looks, printing a photo of Harry from the BRIT Awards where he rocked a brown Gucci suit on the red carpet and those iconic Mary Jane shoes.

With a purple jumper and broderie anglaise collar teamed beneath it, the One Direction star's smouldering display quickly sent fans into a frenzy on the night and it soon became a number of stans’ fave look on the singer.

Responding to other fans’ questions about the artwork, the Reddit user explained the creation used a lot of ink.

“Get a picture and search rasterbator on google and it lets you choose the size, then you can print it out. although it does take a lot of ink,” they advised.

To prop him up, they stuck the images to an old cardboard box and their very own Harry cut-out is now standing proudly in what looks like their bedroom.

