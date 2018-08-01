Harry Styles and Karlie Kloss Send Taylor Swift Fans Into A Frenzy

1 August 2018, 11:34

Harry Styles and Karlie Kloss
Harry Styles and Karlie Kloss. Picture: Instagram

Harry Styles and Karlie Kloss posed for a picture together on a yacht and Taylor Swift fans lost it.

Harry Styles dated Taylor Swift (and teased her lyrics at one of his shows). Karlie Kloss is one of Taylor Swift's BFFs. The pair were pictured together. Cue a bunch of hilarious tweets from Taylor fans picking the whole situation apart.

The pair are in Sicily attending a Google Camp and joined designer Diane Von Furstenberg in a picture whilst on a yacht.

Harry Styles, Karlie Kloss and Diane Von Furstenberg
Harry Styles, Karlie Kloss and Diane Von Furstenberg. Picture: Instagram

Some people specualted that Harry and Karlie were with Diane to talk about potential modelling deals, whilst others took to Twitter to question what exactly the pair would have spoken about, other than Taylor Swift!

Whether Harry Styles and Karlie Kloss are about to do a joint modelling campaign together or they're just hanging out as friends, one thing we wanna know is DID THEY MENTION TAYLOR!?

