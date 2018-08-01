Harry Styles and Karlie Kloss Send Taylor Swift Fans Into A Frenzy

Harry Styles and Karlie Kloss. Picture: Instagram

Harry Styles and Karlie Kloss posed for a picture together on a yacht and Taylor Swift fans lost it.

Harry Styles dated Taylor Swift (and teased her lyrics at one of his shows). Karlie Kloss is one of Taylor Swift's BFFs. The pair were pictured together. Cue a bunch of hilarious tweets from Taylor fans picking the whole situation apart.

The pair are in Sicily attending a Google Camp and joined designer Diane Von Furstenberg in a picture whilst on a yacht.

Harry Styles, Karlie Kloss and Diane Von Furstenberg. Picture: Instagram

Some people specualted that Harry and Karlie were with Diane to talk about potential modelling deals, whilst others took to Twitter to question what exactly the pair would have spoken about, other than Taylor Swift!

this woman diane is a designer. now i’m not saying there’s a chance that harry and karlie are gonna model together. but i’m saying there’s a chance they’re gonna model together. pic.twitter.com/jH1iYrZtGB — ari ☁️ (@hssweetcreature) July 31, 2018

Taylor: you’ve got that long hair slicked back white T-shirt

Harry and Karlie: pic.twitter.com/FUA0xDuiEV — Maya (@bakingswifts) July 31, 2018

can you imagine after an awkward pause harry says “...so hows taylah?” and karlie’s trying to come up with something as if she’s seen her in the last 9 months. omg did i just write fan fiction? — miss puff (@sivanswift) July 31, 2018

me thinking logically: what else could Karlie and Harry possibly talk about other than taylor there’s legit nothing else for them to say to each other — paige🦋 (@metlifenarry) July 31, 2018

And before people panic over Harry sitting next to Karlie Kloss, She’s about to get married...🙄 — Sєℓєиɑ ◟̽◞̽ (@DimpledGhost) July 31, 2018

Whether Harry Styles and Karlie Kloss are about to do a joint modelling campaign together or they're just hanging out as friends, one thing we wanna know is DID THEY MENTION TAYLOR!?

