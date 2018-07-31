Harry Styles And Camille Rowe Have Split Up After Over A Year Together

31 July 2018, 11:01

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe have split up.
Harry Styles and Camille Rowe have split up. Picture: Getty

The 'Kiwi' singer and the Victoria's Secret model have broken up.

Sad news – it look like Harry Styles has broken up with his girlfriend, Camille Rowe, after just over a year of dating.

The former One Direction singer and his Victoria’s Secret bae decided to call it quits two weeks after he finished his world tour, having performed 89 dates in multiple countries.

Harry and Camille had largely managed to keep their relationship under the radar, only having been spotted together a handful of times throughout the past year.

Camille even met Harry’s family after she was seen in the crows at his Paris concert in March with his mum, Anne Twist.

This relationship was one of Harry’s longest to date, and Camille was the fifth Victoria’s Secret Angel Hazza had dated, following on from Kendall Jenner, Sara Sampaio, Nadine Leopold and Georgia Fowler.

