Harry Styles Appears In Court As Homeless Man Accused Of Stalking Him Is Found Guilty

Harry Styles gave evidence from behind a screen. Picture: PA

Harry Styles' stalker has been found guilty.

Harry Styles appeared in court on Monday to give evidence against the man accused of stalking him.

The ‘Lights Up’ singer claims he was left ‘scared’ and ‘very uncomfortable’ after a homeless man began sleeping outside his home.

Pablo Tarazaga-Orero denied the claims but it's now been reported he has been found guilty.

Harry was also forced to deny he offered the defendant money to have ‘fun’ in a hotel after their first meeting.

When asked if he suggested both of them ‘could have gone to a hotel to have fun’, Harry replied: “I did not.”

He said he bought him food from a vegan cafe and offered him money for a hotel as he ‘felt sorry for’ him but the man began posting notes and money through his letterbox and started following him.

Addressing the court, Harry said: “Pablo was sleeping outside of my residence; I first became aware of him in March. I thought it was sad that someone so young was sleeping rough at a bus stop when it was cold.

“I pulled up in my car next to the bus stop and offered him some money so he could get a hotel or some food.”

One of the singer’s neighbours told the court the man said he was ‘the soulmate of Harry Styles’ and was ‘spiritually protecting him’.

Harry added: “He told me that he couldn't accept the money for religious reasons. I asked him if he needed any food, he asked for some edamame beans.

“I stopped at a vegan cafe, I bought two sandwiches, two salads, two muffins all heated then took them to Pablo.

“I passed him the bag of food through the car window at which point he asked me if I wanted to go to a restaurant to eat with him.

“I told him I was on my way to work. I found it a little odd. His facial expression made me feel a little uneasy. It was like a smirk. Until that point, I never felt unsafe or uneasy in my own home.”

Things then escalated and Tarazago-Orero allegedly attempted to grab him while he was jogging through Regents Park.

Harry went to the police in June to report the ‘erratic and frightening behaviour’ which he said left him feeling ‘scared’ in his own home.

