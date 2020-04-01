Harry Styles Set To Release 'Breadicine' As Next Single

Harry Styles seemingly teased new single, 'Breadicine'. Picture: Twitter

According to fan sites, Harry Styles shared a photo of the artwork for his next single, 'Breadicine', before swiftly deleting the post.

Harry Styles has never been one to shy away by surprising fans with new music; with hits such as 'Falling', 'Adore You' and his debut solo single, 'Sign of the Times'.

In fact, the One Direction hitmaker surprised millions of fans when he performed 'What Makes You Beautiful' at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, but no-one expected him to be releasing 'Breadicine'.

> Harry Styles Is Trapped In The US During Lockdown & Missing His Family

According to several fan accounts dedicated to the singer, Harry Styles shared artwork on his Instagram to his 26.8 million followers, with the caption '1.04.20'.

In the photo, the artwork for 'Breadicine', which is seemingly a remix unreleased song, 'Medicine'. This comes after fans across the world called for Harry Styles to release the dough-themed song.

This has, however, been deleted since, by Harry Styles' team, and can no longer be found on his Instagram.

Harry Styles seemingly shared 'Breadicine' artwork. Picture: Instagram

Harry Styles previously joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to discuss his time in self-isolation, and how his guilty pleasure is bread, joking that he'd eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Fans were excited to see the 26-year-old release the track, with one saying "YEEEEEEEES!!£! I am crying. [sic]" while another quipped that she was going to play it every single day during her time away from school.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Harry Styles News And Gossip

Unfortunately, fans won't be able to hear a live rendition of 'Breadicine', as Harry Styles has had to postpone his Love On Tour tour, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Harry Styles joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

"I think, honestly, it's obviously disappointing, but it's not even close to being the most important thing right now," said the 'Falling' singer, who later expressed his sympathy for those who were currently touring and had to cancel their performances.

"I think everybody understands - it's not like there's anything you can do about it. I think the most important thing right now is to keep everybody safe.

"I have to do that for all of our crew, as well as the fans coming to the shows. I don't want to go to a show right now, if this is the thing," he continued to say.