Harry Styles Set To Release 'Breadicine' As Next Single

1 April 2020, 11:23

Harry Styles seemingly teased new single, 'Breadicine'
Harry Styles seemingly teased new single, 'Breadicine'. Picture: Twitter

According to fan sites, Harry Styles shared a photo of the artwork for his next single, 'Breadicine', before swiftly deleting the post.

Harry Styles has never been one to shy away by surprising fans with new music; with hits such as 'Falling', 'Adore You' and his debut solo single, 'Sign of the Times'.

In fact, the One Direction hitmaker surprised millions of fans when he performed 'What Makes You Beautiful' at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, but no-one expected him to be releasing 'Breadicine'.

> Harry Styles Is Trapped In The US During Lockdown & Missing His Family

According to several fan accounts dedicated to the singer, Harry Styles shared artwork on his Instagram to his 26.8 million followers, with the caption '1.04.20'.

In the photo, the artwork for 'Breadicine', which is seemingly a remix unreleased song, 'Medicine'. This comes after fans across the world called for Harry Styles to release the dough-themed song.

This has, however, been deleted since, by Harry Styles' team, and can no longer be found on his Instagram.

Harry Styles seemingly shared 'Breadicine' artwork
Harry Styles seemingly shared 'Breadicine' artwork. Picture: Instagram

Harry Styles previously joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to discuss his time in self-isolation, and how his guilty pleasure is bread, joking that he'd eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Fans were excited to see the 26-year-old release the track, with one saying "YEEEEEEEES!!£! I am crying. [sic]" while another quipped that she was going to play it every single day during her time away from school.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Harry Styles News And Gossip

Unfortunately, fans won't be able to hear a live rendition of 'Breadicine', as Harry Styles has had to postpone his Love On Tour tour, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Harry Styles joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Harry Styles joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

"I think, honestly, it's obviously disappointing, but it's not even close to being the most important thing right now," said the 'Falling' singer, who later expressed his sympathy for those who were currently touring and had to cancel their performances.

"I think everybody understands - it's not like there's anything you can do about it. I think the most important thing right now is to keep everybody safe.

"I have to do that for all of our crew, as well as the fans coming to the shows. I don't want to go to a show right now, if this is the thing," he continued to say.

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Break Up Song artwork
    Break Up Song
    Little Mix
    itunes
  2. 2
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  3. 3
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  4. 4
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  6. 6
    Stupid Love artwork
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
  7. 7
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  8. 8
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  9. 9
    Boyfriend artwork
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  10. 10
    Supalonely artwork
    Supalonely
    Benee feat. Gus Dapperton
    itunes
  11. 11
    Flowers (feat. Jaykae)
    Nathan Dawe
    itunes
  12. 12
    How To Be Lonely
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  13. 13
    Tequila artwork
    Tequila
    Jax Jones & Martin Solveig feat. Raye
    itunes
  14. 14
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  15. 15
    Break My Heart
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  16. 16
    The Other Side
    SZA & Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  17. 17
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  18. 18
    If The World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels)
    JP Saxe
    itunes
  19. 19
    Rain
    Aitch
    itunes
  20. 20
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  21. 21
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  23. 23
    Savage
    Megan Thee Stallion
    itunes
  24. 24
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne Marie
    itunes
  25. 25
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill Feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  26. 26
    The Box artwork
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  27. 27
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  28. 28
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  29. 29
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy Feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  30. 30
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  31. 31
    Kings & Queens
    Ava Max
    itunes
  32. 32
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  33. 33
    Top Winners (feat. Not3s)
    Tinie Tempah
    itunes
  34. 34
    City Of Angels artwork
    City Of Angels
    24kGoldn
    itunes
  35. 35
    Caution
    The Killers
    itunes
  36. 36
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  37. 37
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  38. 38
    BELIEVE IT
    Rihanna, PARTYNEXTDOOR
    itunes
  39. 39
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  40. 40
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Each of the One Direction lads have mansions in the UK

The One Direction Stars’ Homes: Inside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, And Louis Tomlinson’s Houses

One Direction

The video has gone viral.

Video Of Neighbours ‘Socially Distant Dancing’ In The Street Goes Viral

Coronavirus

Joe Exotic has a list of country bops featured in his documentary

Netflix’s Tiger King: All Of Joe Exotic’s Released Songs & Who Sings Them

TV & Film

Cardi B is a big fan of Tiger King's Joe Exotic.

Cardi B And The Tiger King: Inside Their Weird Fan Relationship
Joe Wicks has gained a huge following since the UK's been in lockdown

Joe Wicks Gains A 1.2 Million Subscribers In A Week- How Much Money Is The Body Coach Worth?

Coronavirus

Tiger King is amongst the list of shows to binge on TV

5 Binge-Worthy Netflix Shows To Get Into During Quarantine

Coronavirus