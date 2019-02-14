LISTEN: Real Life Couple Yungblud & Halsey Team Up With Travis Barker For New Song ’11 Minutes’

14 February 2019, 11:30

Yungblud, Halsey and Travis Barker have teamed up for '11 Minutes'.
Yungblud, Halsey and Travis Barker have teamed up for '11 Minutes'. Picture: Spencer Miller/PR

All our emo dreams have come true with this collab between real-life couple Yungblud and Halsey and Blink 182’s drummer, Travis Barker.

We’ve known Yungblud and Halsey have been dating for a little while, but we didn’t know the two of them had been in the studio – and what they’ve come up with has made all our teenage emo dreams come true.

Halsey 'Confirms' Yungblud Relationship Posting On Instagram From His Paris Show

The couple teamed up with Blink 182’s drummer, Travis Barker, on Yungblud’s new track ’11 Minutes’ – and it just works so, so well.

Yungblud explained, “The song tells the story of a perfect tragedy that reflects modern love within our society.

“We are so distracted and focused on what’s next, we can fail to see what is actually in front of us. We don’t realise how much we need something until it’s taken away from us.

“Working with Halsey and Travis was a f**king dream – at the end of the day we’re all rock kids. We grew up with a mutual adoration for the genre so it completely makes sense that we would come together and try to modernise it.”

The trio released the tragic love song on Valentine's Day.
The trio released the tragic love song on Valentine's Day. Picture: PR

With a seriously fierce promo image of the three of them, above, we can’t wait to see what this music video is going to look like.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Halsey News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Maria Fowler and Kady McDermott have become embroiled in a spat

Love Island's Kady McDermott Apologises For Calling TOWIE Star Maria Fowler’s Daughter ‘VILE’

TV & Film

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris Feat. Rag N Bone Man
  2. 2
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  3. 3
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  4. 4
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
    Mark Ronson Feat. Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  5. 5
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  6. 6
    7 Rings artwork
    7 Rings
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  7. 7
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  8. 8
    Candlelight artwork
    Candlelight
    Jack Savoretti
    itunes
  9. 9
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  10. 10
    Swan Song artwork
    Swan Song
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  11. 11
    Lost In The Fire artwork
    Lost In The Fire
    Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd
    itunes
  12. 12
    bury a friend
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  13. 13
    Wow. artwork
    Wow.
    Post Malone
    itunes
  14. 14
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  15. 15
    Rewrite The Stars artwork
    Rewrite The Stars
    James Arthur & Anne Marie
    itunes
  16. 16
    Empty Space
    James Arthur
    itunes
  17. 17
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  18. 18
    Let You Love Me
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  19. 19
    Juice
    Lizzo
    itunes
  20. 20
    Without Me artwork
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  21. 21
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello & Bastille
    itunes
  22. 22
    Undecided
    Chris Brown
    itunes
  23. 23
    Play
    Years & Years, Jax Jones
    itunes
  24. 24
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  25. 25
    Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
    Swae Lee, Post Malone
    itunes
  26. 26
    Hello My Love artwork
    Hello My Love
    Westlife
    itunes
  27. 27
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  28. 28
    Breathe (feat. Jem Cooke)
    Cristoph, CamelPhat
    itunes
  29. 29
    Alone
    Marshmello
    itunes
  30. 30
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  31. 31
    thank u, next
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  32. 32
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) artwork
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  33. 33
    needy
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  34. 34
    Ruin My Life
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  35. 35
    bloodline
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  36. 36
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  37. 37
    Who Do You Love
    The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer
    itunes
  38. 38
    Hold My Girl
    George Ezra
    itunes
  39. 39
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  40. 40
    1999
    Troye Sivan, Charli XCX
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site