LISTEN: Real Life Couple Yungblud & Halsey Team Up With Travis Barker For New Song ’11 Minutes’

Yungblud, Halsey and Travis Barker have teamed up for '11 Minutes'. Picture: Spencer Miller/PR

All our emo dreams have come true with this collab between real-life couple Yungblud and Halsey and Blink 182’s drummer, Travis Barker.

We’ve known Yungblud and Halsey have been dating for a little while, but we didn’t know the two of them had been in the studio – and what they’ve come up with has made all our teenage emo dreams come true.

The couple teamed up with Blink 182’s drummer, Travis Barker, on Yungblud’s new track ’11 Minutes’ – and it just works so, so well.

Yungblud explained, “The song tells the story of a perfect tragedy that reflects modern love within our society.

“We are so distracted and focused on what’s next, we can fail to see what is actually in front of us. We don’t realise how much we need something until it’s taken away from us.

“Working with Halsey and Travis was a f**king dream – at the end of the day we’re all rock kids. We grew up with a mutual adoration for the genre so it completely makes sense that we would come together and try to modernise it.”

The trio released the tragic love song on Valentine's Day. Picture: PR

With a seriously fierce promo image of the three of them, above, we can’t wait to see what this music video is going to look like.

