Halsey Reveals She Slid Into Yungblud’s DMs… And You Won’t Believe Her First Message

Halsey made the first move by sliding into Yungblud's DMs. Picture: Instagram

Halsey decided to shoot her shot in the best way – and we’ve got that to thank for her collab with Yungblud in ’11 Minutes’ and their relationship, of course!

We love hearing how our fave celebs couples came to be, and the way Halsey hooked up with Yungblud has to be one of the best stories of successfully shooting your shot ever.

The pair – who appear to also be dating in real life – teamed up on their amazing new song ’11 Minutes’ with Travis Barker, and it was Halsey who made the first move to make that happen.

Halsey revealed to 97.1 AMP last week that she slid into Yungblud’s DMs with just her number. Yungblud revealed, “She sent me her number on an Instagram DM!

“I was like, that’s so cool. I was just in the studio with my mates and I was like, ‘Halsey just gave me her number and a black heart….’ What?!?”

Halsey added, “I did the DM slide. I was sitting at home and… I really wanted to have a real conversation with someone.

“I just got into an Uber by myself, went downtown, and we just met up… total stranger, I’ve never met him before. It was cool for me because it reminded me of when I was back in New York and making music, and I would do that; I would just link with other artists…and it felt really organic.”

Halsey and Yungblud revealed their emotional video for '11 Minutes'. Picture: Instagram

The couple got on so well during that meeting that they came up with the concept for ’11 Minutes’ – and the rest is history.

Although neither of them have officially confirmed they’re dating, Halsey and Yungblud have posted photos of them together on Instagram and been papped looking close on several occasions.

