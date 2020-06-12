Halsey Sets Up The Black Creators Fund To Support & Amplify Black Artists

12 June 2020, 11:45

Halsey starts a Black Creators Fund to raise voice of Black artists and is funding it herself
Halsey starts a Black Creators Fund to raise voice of Black artists and is funding it herself. Picture: Instagram @halsey

Halsey's ramping up her support for Black artists creating The Black Creators Fund to help raise their voices

Halsey is stepping up her efforts to raise Black voices by setting up The Black Creators Fund to 'amplify Black artists' voices', funding it herself and using her platform and influence in a seriously admirable and useful way.

Halsey Praises Little Brother For ‘Finding His Voice’ & ‘Protesting Every Single Day’ For Black Lives Matter

Announcing the fund on her Instagram page that has over 20 million followers, Halsey, real name Ashley Frangipane, said she's on the hunt for Black creators looking to enrich the world.

The 25-year-old wrote: "I am launching this to give funds, resources, and a platform to black creators. Looking for black creators who want to enrich the world with their work."

She encouraged people to tag their favourite Black creators in the comments to help get their names out there.

Halsey updated fans about the fund, saying a 'mind blowing flow of creativity' had been dropped into her comments, also confirming the fund will be international, with a website on its way- and the first recipients of the fund will be announced on June 18th!

She wrote: "My team and i have been going through the tag all day and will continue to everyday throughout the week. this is the most mind blowing flow of creativity I have ever seen. magic. can’t wait to virtually meet some of you!!!!"

Halsey has been one of the most vocal artists during the protests for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter demonstrations, first by providing medical care to those injured by police during marches in LA, then by using her enormous social platforms by supporting activists around the world, and finally by giving a seriously educated response to someone who accused her of 'ignoring' her Black heritage.

